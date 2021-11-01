Euro 2020 England – Italy: which of the star guests came to the match

On July 11 in London at Wembley Stadium, the extra times of the Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy continue.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is watching the tense decisive game in the stands.

The royal family at the match is represented by the Dukes of Cambridge – Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Little Prince George came to the stadium with his parents.

Also sitting nearby are football players David Beckham, Luis Figo and actor Tom Cruise.

UEFA President Alexander Čeferin, General Secretary Theodoros Theodoridis and FIFA President Gianni Infantino also follow the national teams.

