Euro 2020 England – Italy: which of the star guests came to the match

On July 11 in London at Wembley Stadium, the extra times of the Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy continue.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is watching the tense decisive game in the stands.

PM Boris Johnson celebrates England's goal

The royal family at the match is represented by the Dukes of Cambridge – Prince William and Kate Middleton.

TRH The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George and The Duchess of Cambridge during the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Little Prince George came to the stadium with his parents.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George – look on prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship

Also sitting nearby are football players David Beckham, Luis Figo and actor Tom Cruise.

UEFA President Alexander Čeferin, General Secretary Theodoros Theodoridis and FIFA President Gianni Infantino also follow the national teams.