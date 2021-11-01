Europeans don’t believe in the vaccine

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fell ill with coronavirus. She, she said, was vaccinated. Such incidents force people to take to the streets. Many simply do not believe in vaccination and oppose restrictive measures. At the same time, the number of cases of coronavirus in the world is growing. Because of this, Germany is discussing the introduction of a lockdown for the unvaccinated. And in neighboring Austria, many do not believe in the vaccine. There, according to local statistics, 50% of the sick were vaccinated.

Italy is noisy. Large cities are protesting: thousands of people are on the streets of Rome and Milan. All of them demand that COVID passports be canceled. Without him, there is almost nowhere in the country, they are not even allowed to work. The pass is issued only to those who have been vaccinated or are willing to spend money on a daily PCR test. Employers who let an employee in without a COVID passport face a fine of up to 1,000 euros. Many Italians say they don’t believe in the vaccine. Meanwhile, COVID passports will remain in the country until spring.

Opponents of vaccination have taken to the streets of London. The protesters threw syringes at the parliament building. The British are asking the government not to introduce COVID passports, as they did in the European Union. Earlier, due to the record infection rate, local doctors suggested that the authorities return the mask mode. And although the UK health minister has promised the British a no-lockdown Christmas, the mayors of British cities are introducing their own rules.

The Germans do not want a lockdown either. The number of cases is growing there. Earlier, the head of the local Federal Medical Chamber announced the possibility of a repeat of the coronavirus scenario in Germany. Germany experienced two lockdowns. The first lasted three months, the second almost six. Now, according to the official, Germany should restrict access to public places for those who have not been vaccinated. At the same time, some parties say that it is more important not to impose restrictions, but to increase the number of vaccinated.

Catherine Goering-Eckart, Green Party: “The point is, of course, that we still need protection, especially for those who cannot be vaccinated, especially children. a protective cocoon for children, especially around elementary school students who cannot yet be vaccinated. The infection rate remains very high, including among children. “

In France, they will not even be allowed into transport without a medical permit. Due to the lack of vaccination, thousands of doctors there have been suspended from work. Demonstrations against the restrictions were held in Paris and Toulouse. Activists demand to cancel health passports. Because of this, many French people are losing their jobs.

Member of the Yellow Vest movement Neceh Ben Farhat: “If a person wants to be vaccinated, he goes to vaccinate, if another person does not want to be vaccinated, we cannot force him to get vaccinated. We are against compulsory vaccination.”

Nurse Valerie: “I work in a hospital, I am currently suspended from work, all this without pay. In fact, I have been unemployed since September 6. I have never done any PCR tests. And I do not want to be vaccinated. But there is a condition: I can only return to work when I get vaccinated. “

In Austria, thousands of Covid skeptics marched through the center of Vienna demanding the lifting of tough restrictions. Anti-vaccines questioned the effect of the vaccine. According to the local Ministry of Health, about 50% of patients in hospitals over the age of 60 are vaccinated, often more than six months ago. But there are many unvaccinated people in local hospitals, including children.