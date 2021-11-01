Everyone will endure nature – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) of 11/01/2021

At the G20 summit in Rome yesterday, environmental issues, decarbonization and the economy’s impact on climate formed a universal “green frame” in which to discuss anything from steel duties and corruption to arms supplies and tourism. Those who expected the G20 to achieve precisely “climate” successes are disappointed – with enthusiasm reaffirming their commitment to fight global warming, world leaders immediately demonstrated how the new climate creed can be used to address more pressing problems. Chief among them are competition in energy markets, cross-border taxes and capital flows, and social movements: the pandemic is likely to intensify migration, and the G20’s pledges to plant a trillion trees and financially support global mental health are unlikely to quickly change the post-crisis future.

Italy’s chairmanship of the G20 this year has made the main agenda of the Rome summit demonstratively coherent. On the first day, October 30, the leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world (plus the leadership of the “invited” countries – this year, in particular, Spain; some of the heads of state, including Russia and China, were present via online communication) discussed in a single Green box world finance and health, 31 October – climate issues and sustainable development. Although the largest number of important documents in the framework of working groups and special teams were published by the G20 on the financial topic (most of them were prepared for the meeting of the G20 finance ministers on October 13), the issues of “global warming” at the world summit became central – with the full agreement of all participants. The heads of state were ready to mention the climate goals at any moment: even the communique of the meeting between the heads of the United States Joe Biden and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where NATO, arms supplies and Syria were discussed, was not without a statement of satisfaction with the high assessment of the parties to mutual efforts to decarbonize.

At the same time, in the “climatic” part, the parties have achieved little.

Thus, UN Secretary General António Guterres announced “disappointment” with the results of the summit, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, arguing with him, said: it was not easy to reach agreement in the “twenty”, but there is a result. All parties in the G20 recognized the “scientific” approach to the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate, that is, the need to contain “global warming” at the level of 1.5 ° C instead of 2 °, – this was not the case before. The final G20 communique indicated the readiness of the countries at the national level to move to carbon neutrality in the energy sector by the “middle of the century”. The EU, which has firmly set the date of “neutrality” in 2050, is not supported in this issue by China and Russia, which set the goal of such changes in 2060, and India, which has not yet specified the date.

The question of the ten-year difference, for all its conventionality (it is apparently impossible to predict the trajectory of economic and technological development outside a purely planned economy on such a horizon) has technically become the main detail of the “climatic” part of the agenda. As a result, the final of the Rome summit in this matter looks like this: the G20 agreed to stop subsidizing from their budgets the construction of “dirty” coal dates) to reduce coal generation. In theory, “external coal generation” could in a couple of decades lead to the export of “dirty” industries on cheap energy to poor countries, but this is a purely hypothetical scheme – in fact, conjuncture moments in the “world coal question”, including the conditions of its Australian supplies to Asian countries and the replacement of coal with gas generation in Europe, apparently, were more important for the declaration.

The most interesting in this aspect is the agreement between the EU and the United States on the temporary and partial (quota) cancellation of duties on European steel supplies to the United States from Europe, introduced in 2018 at the initiative of Donald Trump.

The duties are canceled with an indication of the inadmissibility of hidden exports to the United States of metals from the PRC – they can, according to the United States, be made in violation of the climatic agreements.

Immediately thereafter, sources in the US Department of Commerce confirmed consultations with the governments of Japan and the UK on duties on US exports of aluminum and steel – with the same reservations and mentioning “the impact of excess capacity on the global steel and aluminum markets.” Traditional for the G20 “commercial” topics in Rome were discussed both multilaterally and bilaterally (for example, France and the UK actively and successfully discussed conflicts over fisheries and other consequences of Brexit), but almost always with the involvement of “green” rhetoric.

Let us remind you that at its core, the Paris Agreement and many other “climate” documents indirectly restrict competition in one way or another for non-commercial purposes. Therefore, almost any topic affecting business is easily brought under the “green umbrella”: on October 30, British Prince Charles “on the sidelines” of the G20 held a special summit event dedicated to the role of private companies in decarbonization, which had been said about very little earlier. Another event of this level in Rome was hosted by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, it was dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses and “women” companies, but it also discussed the role of SMEs and women in the “green” turn, and the fem agenda was officially included in the themes of “sustainable development “. Antonio Guterres’ dissatisfaction can be attributed precisely to the wild success of the “green theme” in Rome: the G20 and the UN, whose “climate” summit in Glasgow opened on October 31, are competitors in this sense.

The finances and implications for them of COVID-19 in Rome were discussed less spectacularly, although with clearly more success.

Thus, the G20 fully approved a global minimum income tax of 15%, which will affect not only global IT companies, but also pharma giants (primarily Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, large suppliers of vaccines, whose “equality” in ensuring peace was discussed in Rome no less active than the mutual recognition of vaccines and certificates for the restoration of world tourism). In addition, the G20 quietly agreed to synchronize the issuance of state digital currencies and on future principles for regulating cross-border payments and financial infrastructure. In Rome, they also discussed “post-imaginative” ideas in the social sphere, including in relation to the expected surge in migration after the pandemic. For the first time, the G20 also cautiously announced the need to invest in supporting the world’s “mental health” of the population reeling from isolation and surges in unemployment in the service sector. The list of topics where the working bodies of the G20 have made progress is usually published a little later in the uninteresting working papers and G20 reports.

In the meantime, the climate at the G20 prevailed: the final of the summit was the leaders’ promise to achieve the planting of 1 trillion trees in especially damaged ecosystems.

Dmitry Butrin