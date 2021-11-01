“Father” of tiramisu died in Italy | News | News

In northern Italy, at the age of 93, the restaurateur Ado Campeol, who is called the father of the famous tiramisu dessert, has died. This was announced on Saturday, October 30, by the Governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaya, who personally knew Campeola.

“With Ado Campeol, who died today at the age of 93, Treviso has lost the star of her gastronomic history, which will now sparkle in heaven,” Zaya wrote on Facebook.

He recalled that Campeol owned the Alle Beccherie restaurant in Treviso. It was there in 1970 that the first tiramisu appeared “thanks to the intuition and imagination” of the restaurateur’s wife.

The Italian edition of Libero Quotidiano notes that tiramisu is the successful outcome of an accident. The beloved all over the world dessert actually turned out during the preparation of vanilla ice cream. At the moment when some mascarpone cheese got into the mixture of eggs and sugar, the chef of the restaurant Roberto Linganotto tasted the resulting mixture and was delighted.

However, after the wife of Campeola tasted the dessert and washed it down with coffee, it was decided to give a name to this dish and sell it in a restaurant. It began to be called “tiramisu” – “pull me up” (translated from Italian) or “cheer me up.”