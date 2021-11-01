“Fearless People”. Chinese were frightened by Shoigu’s response to threats against Russia

The Chinese were horrified by Shoigu's reaction to threats against Russia

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese newspaper Huangqiu Shibao were frightened by the reaction of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to the statement by his German colleague Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia using nuclear weapons. that security in Europe can only be common. Chinese users criticized Kramp-Karrenbauer and saw her speech as an endorsement of American foreign policy. “In their ignorance, people are fearless. Some European politicians fainted with delight at Biden’s” common values, “wrote one of the users. Many took Shoigu’s answer seriously and agreed with the words of the Russian minister. “The defeated countries in World War II dared to threaten the victorious country again,” one of the commentators noted. “This German woman defense minister clearly lacks the Soviet Red Army. “, – supported the previous speaker. At the same time, part readers agreed that Shoigu was joking. “The Germans should be grateful that Russia did not take this seriously,” said a user of the Huangqiu Shibao website. “Mr. Shoigu laughed at this news,” concluded another Chinese commentator. -Karrenbauer on October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such means as well The full text of the article can be found on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;

"Fearless People". Chinese were frightened by Shoigu's response to threats against Russia

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese newspaper Huangqiu Shibao were frightened by the reaction of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to the statement by his German colleague Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia using nuclear weapons.
Shoigu, in response, called on Berlin to remember how the pulling together of forces to the Russian borders ends, and stressed that security in Europe can only be common.
Chinese users criticized Kramp-Karrenbauer and saw her endorsement of American foreign policy.

“In their ignorance, people are fearless. Some European politicians fainted with delight from the” common values ​​of “Biden” – wrote one of the users.

Many took Shoigu’s answer seriously and agreed with the words of the Russian minister.

“The defeated countries in World War II dared to threaten the victorious country again,” said one commentator.

“This German woman minister of defense clearly lacks the Soviet Red Army,” the previous speaker was supported.

At the same time, some readers agreed that Shoigu was joking.

“The Germans should be grateful that Russia did not take this seriously,” said a user of the Huanqiu Shibao website.

“Mr. Shoigu laughed at the news,” concluded another Chinese commentator.

Kramp-Karrenbauer On October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such funds.
Read the full text of the article on the Inosmi website >>
