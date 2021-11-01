https://ria.ru/20211101/kitaytsy-1757239111.html
The Chinese were horrified by Shoigu's reaction to threats against Russia
“Fearless People”. Chinese were frightened by Shoigu’s response to threats against Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
The Chinese were horrified by Shoigu’s reaction to threats against Russia
Readers of the Chinese newspaper "Huangqiu Shibao" were frightened by the reaction of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to the statement of his German colleague Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese newspaper Huangqiu Shibao were frightened by the reaction of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to the statement by his German colleague Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia using nuclear weapons. that security in Europe can only be common. Chinese users criticized Kramp-Karrenbauer and saw her speech as an endorsement of American foreign policy. "In their ignorance, people are fearless. Some European politicians fainted with delight at Biden's" common values, "wrote one of the users. Many took Shoigu's answer seriously and agreed with the words of the Russian minister. "The defeated countries in World War II dared to threaten the victorious country again," one of the commentators noted. "This German woman defense minister clearly lacks the Soviet Red Army. ", – supported the previous speaker. At the same time, part readers agreed that Shoigu was joking. "The Germans should be grateful that Russia did not take this seriously," said a user of the Huangqiu Shibao website. "Mr. Shoigu laughed at this news," concluded another Chinese commentator. -Karrenbauer on October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such means as well
“Fearless People”. Chinese were frightened by Shoigu’s response to threats against Russia
October 30, 07:16 AM
FT: US allies support the principle of a preemptive nuclear strike on Russia
Chinese users criticized Kramp-Karrenbauer and saw her endorsement of American foreign policy.
“In their ignorance, people are fearless. Some European politicians fainted with delight from the” common values of “Biden” – wrote one of the users.
Many took Shoigu’s answer seriously and agreed with the words of the Russian minister.
“The defeated countries in World War II dared to threaten the victorious country again,” said one commentator.
“This German woman minister of defense clearly lacks the Soviet Red Army,” the previous speaker was supported.
October 22, 06:38 PM
Forbes assessed the chances of the United States to survive a nuclear strike inflicted by Russia
At the same time, some readers agreed that Shoigu was joking.
“The Germans should be grateful that Russia did not take this seriously,” said a user of the Huanqiu Shibao website.
“Mr. Shoigu laughed at the news,” concluded another Chinese commentator.
October 20, 07:45 PM
Described the catastrophic consequences of a nuclear war