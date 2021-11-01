Fed meeting. What awaits investors

The results of the Fed meeting will be published on Wednesday, November 3. The future prospects for monetary policy in the United States are now especially important.

At 21:00 Moscow time, the value of the key rate, other parameters of monetary policy and the statement (explanatory note) of the regulator will be published. Jerome Powell’s press conference will take place at 21:30 Moscow time.

main parameters

It is assumed that the key rate will remain unchanged at the level of 0-0.25%. The median forecast of the Open Market Committee members assumes an increase in the key rate to 0.6% by the end of 2023. In June, the forecast was revised from 0.1%.

The redemption of government and mortgage bonds (QE program) is now at least $ 120 billion a month ($ 80 billion in Treasuries and $ 40 billion in mortgage securities). In addition, REPO transactions are carried out.

Looking into the future is important – the regulator’s assessment of the prospects for monetary policy, given the coronavirus pandemic. This time, there is a high probability of the official announcement of the curtailment of the QE program.

In details

• General state of the economy – the regulator noted that due to the progress of vaccination and fiscal stimulus, indicators of economic activity and employment continued to strengthen. The sectors most severely affected by the pandemic are showing improvement. However, the new wave of coronavirus has slowed the recovery. In the third quarter, US GDP grew by 2% qoq, after increasing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta FedNow’s GDPNow service expects 6.6% growth in the fourth quarter.



• Labor market Is one of the two main factors that the Fed is guided by. The number of people employed in the non-agricultural sector. sector (non-farm payrolls) in September increased by 194 thousand, after increasing in August by 366 thousand. The unemployment rate was 5.2%, compared with 6.9% a year earlier. Before the coronavirus, about 4% were observed. According to the June forecast of the Open Market Operations Committee (FOMC), by the end of 2021, unemployment will amount to 4.8%.



• Inflation. The Fed’s leadership assumes that the surge in inflation will be temporary.

The Open Market Operations Committee (FOMC) will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time, so that its average over the period is 2% and long-term inflation expectations are clearly fixed at 2%.

Consumer inflation (CPI) in September increased from 5.3% to 5.4% per annum. In March, it exceeded 2% per annum. According to the segment of inflation-protected bonds (TIPS), inflationary expectations in the United States for the next 5 years are about 2.1% per annum. In May, it was about 2.4% per annum.



• The influence of the dollar. Since June, the EUR / USD pair has been declining within the descending channel. So far, the situation is not critical from the point of view of the currency factor. Overall, a strong dollar is not beneficial to US exporters. There are risks of the pair going down to the 1.14–1.13 region.

EUR / USD chart for two years, daily timeframe



• Risk assessment. The coronavirus pandemic will be a key risk for some time to come. The third wave of the delta pandemic continues. Also worth noting are fiscal policy (a project to increase taxes) and geopolitical risks (relations with China).

Monetary policy forecast

Attention – to the statement of the FRS, the subsequent speech by Jerome Powell.

Earlier, the regulator noted that it will monitor the incoming information and is ready to adjust the monetary policy in accordance with the new data. The Fed takes into account labor market indicators, inflation and inflation expectations, financial and international conditions. The Federal Reserve is ready to use all available tools when needed.

There are expectations that the QE winding down may continue for 1–1.5 years. The baseline scenario is until mid-2022 ($ 15 billion per month). A longer period may arise due to the collapse of financial markets and a slowdown in the economy. Previously, there were situations when Tapering happened the other way around.

Due to the surge in inflation, the question of the official start of curtailment may go towards the end of the year. According to the derivatives segment (CME FedWatch service), the key rate will remain slightly above zero until May with a probability of over 50%.

Volatility is possible on Wednesday evening. All other things being equal, specific indications of curtailing the volume of monetary stimulus are negative for the stock market and positive for the dollar rate.

Source: CME FedWatch

