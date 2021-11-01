Fight not for glory: Chinese patriotic bloggers in the fight against the West

Tessa Wong

October 31, 2021

Photo author, Davies Surya Photo caption, Bloggers’ rise in Chinese social media is linked to the rise of Chinese nationalism

In his Weibo profile picture – the Chinese equivalent of Twitter – blogger Guyangmuchan looks quite friendly. On her page there is a dreamy photo of a girl posing in the woods.

The young woman has 6.4 million subscribers, she publishes videos and comments on the topic of the day.

And the tone of her comments clearly does not correspond to the image of a quivering young creature.

Here are some theses from her posts: The European Union is “on a leash” by America; the rise in the incidence of covid in Texas is evidence of the civil war, when “Americans are killing each other with biological weapons” and so on.

Guyangmuchan belongs to a new generation of bloggers called “zi gan wu” (自 干 五). Their rise in popularity on Chinese social media is inextricably linked to the rise of Chinese nationalism.

Unlike the famous army of wumao trolls, who are paid to disseminate state propaganda, the zi gan wu do it for free.

In their caustic posts and videos, which are then re-posted by tens of thousands of fans, they often criticize Western countries and the media. Issues such as feminism, human rights, multiculturalism, and democracy also did not pass by the attention of Zi Gan Wu: they are considered a bad Western fad that corrupts Chinese society.

The focus is often on those who are perceived as propagandists of “separatism” – for example, democratic activists in Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as intellectuals and experts.

Among the targets of the “ziganwu” was the writer Fang Fang, who described the initial stage of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

In a post that went viral last year, a “zi gan wu” named Shangdijiyin accused her of “stabbing us deeply in the back” and creating “one of the most powerful weapons anti-Chinese forces use to blacken us.”

Most recently, leading medical expert Zhang Wenhong was caught on zi gan wu’s radar after suggesting that China should learn to live with covid, which is contrary to official Beijing policy.

Several bloggers immediately dug up an old dissertation and accused him of plagiarism – something his university later denied. The fact that he invites children to drink milk for breakfast was interpreted as a sign that he rejects traditional Chinese breakfast – and therefore values.

“Isn’t there too much worship of the West and toadying of foreigners?” – wrote “zi gan wu”.

These posts, appearing in dozens every day, are usually short and emotional, which experts say is one of the reasons they go viral.

“This is a kind of fast food nationalism,” says Chinese social media analyst Manya Koetse. “People grab it, chase it and then forget.”

Explosive mixture

Many view the rise in patriotic sentiment in China as a result of heightened tensions between China and the West, but this is only part of the picture.

In a globalizing world, nationalism is growing in many countries. But in China, it coincided with President Xi Jinping’s vigorous promotion of a Chinese identity and the proliferation of social media.

“Many Zi Ganwu are young, educated with patriotism and pride in China, and fostering historical memories of national humiliation,” says Koetse. originality “.

Photo author, Davies Surya

The rise in popularity of such bloggers is astounding, given that in parallel, China is constantly introducing new strict rules on online publishing, which leads to strict censorship of activists and ordinary citizens. Messages that are inconvenient for the authorities are regularly deleted from platforms such as Weibo and WeChat.

In contrast, voices promoting the Chinese government’s official line appear to enjoy more freedom, observers say. In some cases, government media outlets also support them, reposting their content on social media or reprinting their essays.

It is not known if the Zi Gan Wu have direct ties to the state, but some of them have been invited to events or awarded honorary titles by regional authorities.

Guyangmuchan, whose real name is Shu Chang, first made a splash in 2014 with her essay titled “You Are Chinese”, which was widely circulated in mainstream media.

Since then, she spoke at a blogger event hosted by the Yantai City government, gave a lecture hosted by the state news agency Youth.cn, and became one of several bloggers named as “Internet Ambassadors” by Guangdong Province in July.

She did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

Symbiosis

Zi Gan Wu is only one part of a complex ecosystem.

Much of the patriotic discourse on Chinese social media, especially on Weibo, is still driven by state media, which can shape debate by creating and promoting a single hashtag – as was the case during the cotton scandal in Xinjiang, when a number of Western countries imposed on Beijing sanctions for the use of Uighur slave labor.

But there are other groups of influencers who are also fueling the online outrage, including digital artists, small media companies, respected university professors, and even foreign vloggers.

China’s internet regulation encourages users to actively promote party propaganda, so many of these influencers simply use the system, said Harpre Ke, an analyst at Doublethink Lab.

“You can be an opportunist. If I want to be an influencer on social media, that’s how I can get publicity in the toxic nationalist environment that is being created,” he says.

Even though the government doesn’t pay them directly, these influencers still benefit from being featured in the national media and use that popularity to build their personal brands, analysts say.

With an increasing number of readers, they can earn significant amounts from ads or paid content.

Journalism and Communications Academician Dr. Fang Kecheng believes that a social media account with over a million subscribers makes it possible to earn several hundred thousand dollars a year.

The state also does not remain at a loss. For example, by giving “tzi gan wu” a tribune, the state invites them to do ideological work for it, so that these bloggers become anti-flayers and role models, that is, further propaganda of state ideology, Ke says.

According to Dr. Fang, Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Wechat play a role in recommending and promoting posts that encourage loyalty to the Communist Party, while also generating commercial benefits.

“It increases user engagement and engagement, so it’s a very good strategy for them,” he says.

Influencers, however, walk on thin ice and sometimes go too far in their zeal.

Photo author, Weibo Photo caption, Guiyangmuchan publishes an almost daily stream of video commentary

In recent months, some posts by “zi gan wu” suggesting that the coronavirus has leaked from an American laboratory and posts critical of Zhang Wenhong have been deleted.

A passionate essay calling for radical communist reform went viral and even made its way into state media, but was then briefly censored after heated debate online.

“Sometimes the rules about what you can or cannot say are very vague,” says Koetse. “One post on Weibo is enough for these influencers to disappear. the moment they are considered useless or contrary to the government’s position, they will simply disappear. “

However, many are willing to play the game at such high stakes.

At the end of September, Guyangmuchan was suddenly banned from posting new content on his Weibo page for 15 days, according to the official version, “for violating community guidelines.”

She immediately began promoting her alternate page, where she continued to post harsh posts daily.