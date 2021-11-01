Ukraine will never receive weapons from other countries if it promotes itself on this. This was announced on Monday, November 1, by the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Pavel Klimkin.

“The desire of the Turks not to call Bayraktar Turkish is not about their intimidation. First, the drones are already ours. Secondly, we will never get the weapons of many other countries, if we are PR on this. Weapons should be for victory, not PR. And looking at Bayraktar, I do not understand what is there technologically that we could not do, ”he wrote on his Facebook page.

The former foreign minister pointed out that the country cannot live on Soviet weapons and cannot only buy them. According to Klimkin, only those who are capable of producing their own weapons will survive.

“If we do not meet this, we will always depend on someone. But we are for independence, ”he concluded.

On the eve, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on countries purchasing weapons from other states not to mention the manufacturer. The minister pointed out that Ukraine should not associate the weapons supplied by Turkey with Ankara.

On the same day, Oleksiy Arestovich, a freelance advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office and press secretary of the Kiev delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, said that Ukraine had not violated the Minsk agreements by using a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone in Donbass, since the Minsk agreements prohibit the use of foreign drones, and the UAVs in service with the Ukrainian armed forces are not foreign.

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbass. The next day, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrea Sasse said that the UAV in southeastern Ukraine can only be used by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), and the parties to the conflict must observe restraint.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said on October 27 that Turkey’s supply of drones to the Ukrainian military could lead to destabilization of the situation on the line of contact.

At the same time, data on the use of UAVs by Ukraine was not confirmed either in Donetsk or in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, France, Germany.