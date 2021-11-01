https://ria.ru/20211102/billingi-1757302804.html

Found people who helped Navalny to illegally receive bills

Found people who helped Navalny to illegally receive billing – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

Found people who helped Navalny to illegally receive bills

Investigators found three people who, for Alexei Navalny, identified the people who secretly accompanied him on trips and received their phone bills. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T00: 18

2021-11-02T00: 18

2021-11-02T00: 18

incidents

Moscow

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)

Alexey Navalny

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1a/1733928133_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca20c3a808c1b8499b6016cbccef870.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Investigators found three people who, for Alexei Navalny, identified the people who secretly accompanied him on trips and received bills of their phones. According to the court, they are charged with several episodes under articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 138 (Violation of the secrecy of correspondence) and 327 (Forgery of stamps, seals or letterheads The published documents of the Moscow City Court indicate that Katkov, “admitted suspicions of committing crimes … cooperated with the investigation, has no intention of hiding.” It also notes that “clear traces of a crime were found in his home.” Navalny. Baza claims they used fake IDs and fake court orders to get billing. According to Baza, these people sold the received data to “clients” on the darknet and did not know whose billing they were getting.

https://ria.ru/20211101/navalnyy-1757272983.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1a/1733928133_341-0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b66058d3da12cd1b810204adc27b4e72.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, moscow, federal security service of the russian federation (fsb of russia), alexey navalny, russia