Friends star James Michael Tyler dies at 60 from cancer

American actor James Michael Tyler passed away last Sunday morning. The Friends star had grade IV prostate cancer with bone metastases. The artist struggled with the disease for three years, in the last year of his life he moved in a wheelchair due to paralysis of the lower body. In May 2022, Tyler could celebrate his 60th birthday.

“Tyler passed away quietly at his home in Los Angeles. Next to the actor was his wife and the love of his life, Jennifer Carnot. In the last years of his life, he acted as an activist in the fight against cancer, urging to undergo tests before the age of 40, ”his manager said about James Michael. He added that Tyler was one of those people, meeting whom you immediately make a friend for life, “- quotes the representative of the BBC artist.

By the way, Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to honor the memory of her colleague. In her microblog on Instagram, the star of the Friends series published a fragment from the famous sitcom, where Tyler’s character Gunther confesses his love to her, and wrote that now Friends cannot be friends completely without him. “Thank you for the laughter that was on the show and we all have thanks to you. We will miss you very much! ” – Aniston wrote (translated from English into Russian. – Note… ed.). Courtney Cox, who played Monica in the comedy, also dedicated a publication to her deceased colleague on her Instagram microblog, thanking him for his friendship and cooperation. “Rest in peace, James,” Cox wrote.

Jennifer Aniston honors James Michael Tyler

We add that the actor who played Gunther was born on May 28, 1962 in the American city of Winona, Mississippi. His father was a retired US Air Force captain, and his mother was a housewife. When Tyler was 11, his parents died and he moved to Anderson to live with his sister. There he was educated at a local college, then entered Clemson University with a degree in Geology. He was inspired to become an actor by student amateur performances.

In the late 1980s, James Michael moved to Los Angeles, where he got into the world of cinema, however, before filming, he was first destined to go from assistant producer to assistant editor. It is known that at the same time he received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. The actor made his film debut in 1994, when the first season of the sitcom Friends was released. On the screen, he embodied the image of the waiter and manager of the Central Perk coffee shop, who for all ten seasons has been in love with the character of Aniston Rachel Green.

James Michael Tyler in 2015

Note that James Michael Tyler in the role of Gunther also appeared in the special “Friends” “Friends: Reunion”, which was released this spring. This time, the actors of the cult series, including David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, did not reincarnate in their heroes, but remained themselves to tell how everyone’s favorite project was created. Tyler gave a short, touching speech via video link. “Those were the best ten years of my life! I couldn’t have imagined a better experience than the one I got on the set. All my colleagues are fantastic! And it was so much joy to work with them, ”concluded“ Gunther ”.

