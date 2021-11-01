FSB refused to disclose the protocols of court triplets “in order not to incite hatred”

Regional departments of the FSB refuse to disclose the archives with the minutes of meetings of special triplets of the NKVD, citing the fact that the documents may contain information that incites racial, national and religious hatred. The newspaper “Kommersant” writes about this.

Is the site blocked?

Bypass the blockage! read>

The publication refers to the historian Sergei Prudovsky, who requests the protocols of the triplets from the regional departments of the FSB. It turned out that in a number of regions these documents on the so-called national operations of the NKVD have not yet been declassified, although a decree on this was signed back in 1992 by Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

Only after the inquiries of the investigator of the FSB began to carry out the declassification procedure. However, Prudovsky did not manage to get the documents – the secret service claims that access to the minutes of the meetings is limited. Appealing against these decisions in the Ivanovo and Tula regions, Prudovsky faced the fact that the representatives of the special services declare in the courts that the text of the documents may entail incitement of national, racial or religious hatred or enmity.

FSB units in seven more regions – Ingushetia, Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Samara regions – said that they did not have special triplets. In Buryatia it was reported that they have only a part of the protocols, in Bashkiria – that the documents are in archival criminal files.

Prudovsky believes that the situation with the documents indicates that during the national operations more inhabitants of the USSR were repressed than previously thought. For two months in 1938, the cases of about 108 thousand citizens of the Union passed through special troikas, almost 70 percent were sentenced to death.

In many republics, the percentage was even higher, for example, in Kazakhstan, 89 percent of convicts were shot. The flow of the repressed was so great that the judiciary and the central apparatus of the NKVD could not cope with it, even with an accelerated decision-making procedure.