FSB refuses to disclose some NKVD protocols due to possible “incitement to hatred” – News – Echo of Moscow, 11/01/2021

The FSB, according to the Kommersant newspaper, refuses to disclose some NKVD protocols because of the likely “incitement to hatred.” This position was taken by employees of the department in two regions at once.

A representative of the Federal Security Service of the Ivanovo region said at the hearing that he would not provide historian Sergei Prudovsky with access to the protocols on the NKVD special operations in 1937-1938, since they contain information “the dissemination of which may entail incitement of national, racial or religious hatred or enmity.” This was reported by the Kommersant newspaper. She notes that the FSB of the Tula region did the same. In both cases, employees of the service refer to the conclusions of the departmental commission.

The historian’s lawyer Arseny Levinsov, in turn, noted that this body does not have a function at all to evaluate materials for inciting hatred. The researcher himself noted that, according to Russian law, the people mentioned in these protocols are innocent victims. He also recalled that President Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a single database of victims of repression and honor their memory. It is not known how many protocols the FSB is hiding from the public. The historian did not rule out that the same situation could be in other regions.

Special troikas operated from September 17th to November 17th, 1938. Their protocols are one of the sources of information about the number of victims of Soviet political repression.