https://ria.ru/20211031/energoresurmy-1757122954.html
G20 countries agree to coordinate over energy prices
G20 countries agreed to coordinate over energy prices – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021
G20 countries agree to coordinate over energy prices
The G20 countries have agreed on close coordination between producers and consumers on energy prices, French President Emmanuel Macron said … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
2021-10-31T21: 18
2021-10-31T21: 18
2021-10-31T21: 18
economy
g20 summit
Rome
France
big twenty
emmanuelle macron
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757101796_0:186:3019:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_d5075d0cf3a6c1be10317d41f8e70e22.jpg
PARIS, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The G20 countries have agreed on close coordination between producers and consumers on energy prices, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the Rome summit. “We agreed on the need to have close coordination between producing and consumer countries on energy,” Macron said press conferences. He noted that a significant increase and volatility in gas and oil prices weakened global growth. “The need for coordination between producing and consuming states in a short time was recorded,” he said.
https://ria.ru/20211027/konyunktura-1756564405.html
Rome
France
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757101796_147 0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb552e4e5ceac1425b13fa517d97940f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, g20 summit, rome, france, big twenty, emmanuel macron
G20 countries agree to coordinate over energy prices