G20 countries agree to coordinate over energy prices

G20 countries agree to coordinate over energy prices

2021-10-31

2021-10-31T21: 18

2021-10-31T21: 18

PARIS, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The G20 countries have agreed on close coordination between producers and consumers on energy prices, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the Rome summit. “We agreed on the need to have close coordination between producing and consumer countries on energy,” Macron said press conferences. He noted that a significant increase and volatility in gas and oil prices weakened global growth. “The need for coordination between producing and consuming states in a short time was recorded,” he said.

