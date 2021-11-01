https://ria.ru/20211031/g20-1757099523.html

G20 leaders advocate preserving irreplaceable cultural resources

G20 leaders spoke out for the preservation of irreplaceable cultural resources – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021

G20 leaders advocate preserving irreplaceable cultural resources

The G20 leaders advocated the preservation of irreplaceable cultural resources and the protection of cultural heritage. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T16: 24

2021-10-31T16: 24

2021-10-31T16: 24

culture

g20 summit

Rome

big twenty

culture

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1756984962_0:74:3240:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_73fcecfd04343e273ccead24cd1d747e.jpg

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The G20 leaders advocated the preservation of irreplaceable cultural resources and the protection of cultural heritage. The document also points out the great role of culture in the restoration and development of the economic and social structure of countries. The G20 summit is held on October 30-31 in Rome.

https://ria.ru/20211031/turizm-1757097975.html

Rome

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1756984962_13-0:2742:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a40e0deafb1fb76a32a94c7775d24d01.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

g20 summit, rome, big twenty, culture