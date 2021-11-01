https://ria.ru/20211031/g20-1757099523.html
G20 leaders advocate preserving irreplaceable cultural resources
ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The G20 leaders advocated the preservation of irreplaceable cultural resources and the protection of cultural heritage. The document also points out the great role of culture in the restoration and development of the economic and social structure of countries. The G20 summit is held on October 30-31 in Rome.
