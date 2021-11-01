Game of Thrones creators and Hugh Jackman team up for new series

Producers David Benioff and Daniel Weiss, best known for making Game of Thrones, continue their partnership with Netflix. The talented couple have a 5-year contract with a streaming service worth $ 250 million, and recently they began developing their third project for the popular video platform. It will be an adaptation of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory.

The author of the book is the American writer Richard Powers. This is an original story about the struggle for the environment and at the same time a reminder of the fragility of the natural world.

A separate series about Wakanda from the MCU to appearThe director of Black Panther has a long-term contract with Disney TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman is a big fan of the novel. The movie star joined the producers of this project along with the creators of Game of Thrones. Whether he will play any of the characters in the work is not reported. However, such a turn will clearly add popularity to the new picture.

See also: