Gas prices in Europe exceeded $ 860 per thousand cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe exceeded $ 860 per thousand cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe are up more than 10 percent after falling sharply on Friday, data from ICE Futures show.

2021-11-01T10: 53

2021-11-01T10: 53

2021-11-01T10: 55

economy

natural gas

Europe

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Gas prices in Europe have risen more than 10 percent after a sharp decline on Friday, according to data on 11 percent more than the settlement price of the previous trading day. By 10:02 am Moscow time, their value dropped to $ 841, but then returned to their original values. On the evening of October 29, securities fell to $ 793 per thousand cubic meters, and the estimated price was $ 778. The European gas market has been in turmoil for several months now. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to be at a high level. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the preconditions for this situation are the low level of occupancy of European storages, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. In addition, on October 13, Europe began actively withdrawing fuel from its underground storage facilities, which by the beginning of the season were filled with just over 78 percent – 14 percentage points less than the average for the last five years. According to the President of Russia, this situation was the result of economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were shipped from the United States and the Middle East to Europe, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters. Last week, Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom “to start filling storage facilities in Europe, and quotations slid down.

Europe

2021

