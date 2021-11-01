Gazprom starts gas supplies to Moldova under a new contract

https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757172734.html

Gazprom has started gas supplies to Moldova under a new contract – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Gas supplies to Moldova under a new contract signed with Gazprom began on November 1, the press service of the Moldovagaz company told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

CHISINAU, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Gas supplies to Moldova under a new contract signed with Gazprom began on November 1, the Moldovagaz press service told RIA Novosti. extending the agreement for five years. “Gas supplies to Moldova began on November 1, in accordance with the agreement reached between the companies” Moldovagaz “and” Gazprom “, – the message says. The company noted that the republic will receive fuel according to the formula, which takes into account the cost of gas and oil on the market. Gas will enter Moldova in the same way – in transit through Ukraine. Moldova agreed to supply gas on condition that in 2022 an audit of the historical debt of Moldovagaz will be carried out. As noted in Gazprom, the parties signed protocol on the settlement of current issues, and the terms of the extension are satisfactory to both parties. Negotiations on a new agreement began in the summer, but the participants could not come and to consensus for a long time. In early October, Chisinau announced that gas consumption in the country exceeded supplies, and this could lead to problems with electricity. Then, on October 22, parliament introduced a state of emergency. The country was on the verge of a complete cessation of gas exports from Russia, as the agreement expired on November 1.

