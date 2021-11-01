GISMETEO: 478 ancient Mayan monuments found in the jungle of Mexico – Science and space

In southern Mexico, an international team of scientists scanned the surface of the surface, uncovering 478 Mesoamerican monuments, including one large complex they named Aguada Phoenix. Science.

It was discovered last year and dated back to 1000–800. BC NS. This is a huge plateau 1.4 km long and up to 15 m high, on both sides of which there were 10 more platforms.

Scanning was carried out from an airplane using a lidar, after which the monuments were marked on the map. Most of the buildings are 3 thousand years old. It is likely that these monumental structures were previously used for ceremonies, but they are currently hidden in the jungle.

According to archaeologist Thomas Harrison, the number of objects is staggering. This study, in his opinion, will provide inspiration for scientists for several decades to come.

The terrain scanning covered an area of ​​84.5 thousand square kilometers. Subsequently, archaeologists were able to organize expeditions to some of the 478 complexes. According to archaeologists, some were built by the Mayans and others by the Olmecs.

Presumably they were ceremonial. They were not part of the settlements. Interestingly, they had a common layout – as if the Olmecs and Mayans built them according to a common plan. Settlements in the area of ​​such monuments appeared earlier than 500 BC. NS. Probably before that, the entrance to the territory was forbidden by the priests.