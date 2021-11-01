“Give people back their damn freedoms”: what billionaires say about the pandemic and lockdown

Photo Fabian Sommer / picture alliance via Getty Images
The richest people on the planet react to the coronavirus pandemic in different ways: some see it as a threat, others see it as an opportunity to relax or take new heights in business. Forbes Life has collected the most interesting statements by billionaires about the pandemic – from Mikhail Fridman to Bill Gates
Al drago
·Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elon Musk ($ 151 billion)
The creator of Tesla and Space X has never taken the coronavirus too seriously. At the beginning of the pandemic, he sent his employees a letter in which he stated that “the risk of dying in an accident on the way home is higher than dying from the coronavirus.” In addition, the billionaire opposed the lockdown in the United States. “If someone wants to stay at home, that’s great. But you cannot send a person under arrest for going out into the street. This is fascism. Give people their damn freedoms back, ”Musk said.
Leon Neal – WPA Pool
·Getty Images
Bill Gates ($ 124 billion)
Bill Gates was interested in the prevention of dangerous viruses long before the arrival of COVID-19: back in 2015, he called the epidemic one of his strongest fears. “This is a terrible tragedy,” said the creator of Microsoft about the pandemic. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the summer of 2020 allocated $ 150 million to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to the population of developing countries. Later, another $ 70 million was added to this amount. “By the end of 2022, we must almost completely return to normal life,” Gates said in the spring of 2021, emphasizing the importance of mass vaccination in the fight against the disease.
Samuel corum
·Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg ($ 97 billion)
In the summer of 2020, Mark Zuckerberg, during an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, harshly criticized the administration of former US President Donald Trump. The creator of Facebook said that he allowed new outbreaks of the disease, and the situation in the country, in his opinion, looks “really disappointing.” He said: “The trajectory of disease in the United States is much worse than in many other countries. Our government and administration turned out to be less effective in this matter. ” Zuckerberg noted that a new wave could have been avoided if the country had adequate testing, trust in leading scientists and a clear requirement to wear masks.
Victor J. Blue
·Bloomberg via Getty Images
Eric Yuan ($ 13.7 billion)
In March 2020, Zoom was ranked among the top three most downloaded apps in the world, and the company’s stock is up 125%. Zoom co-founder Eric Yuan told his employees, “Let’s not try to capitalize on the coronavirus.” Yuan believed it was a bad idea to use the pandemic to get rich, so schools and their students around the world – from California to South Korea – were given free access to the platform.
David Paul Morris
·Bloomberg via Getty Images
Reed Hoffman ($ 3.2 billion)
In solidarity with Yuan and Reed Hoffman, Chairman and Co-founder of LinkedIn. Speaking about the pandemic, he said: “This is perhaps the most mind-boggling crisis I have ever seen. We need to remember that life is a team sport, not an individual sport. Only by helping each other can we get through these difficult times. “
Christophe morin
·IP3 ·Contributor
Vincent Bollore ($ 9.4 billion)
At the start of the pandemic, the chairman and CEO of French investment group Bolloré said he was not worried about how the coronavirus would affect his company’s earnings: “Our company has been around since 1822. We have survived a revolution and two world wars. We will find a way to adapt. “
Humanity rising
·Youtube
Steve Starowitz ($ 4.1 billion)
The founder of Paylocity, a payment company, saw the positive side of the pandemic: “While the suffering and death from the coronavirus is terrible, the pandemic also has a bright side. Most importantly, it shows how interconnected we are. We must all rely on each other and work together to fight the disease. Plus, with less travel, families will spend more time together at home. I am personally very glad that I will have a break from the busy travel schedule and the opportunity to spend more time with my children. “
Yuri Chichkov for Forbes
Mikhail Fridman ($ 15.5 billion)
The Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is also an optimist. In an interview with Leonid Parfenov, he said: “Such cataclysms always accelerate technological progress, and humanity pays for it. It seems to me that the sacrifices made by the epidemics have actually led to the fact that progress in many areas has accelerated and led to new consequences. For example, if many people work remotely, then those hellish multi-million dollar metropolitan areas will gradually take on a more human appearance. People will live less crowded in such huge cities and will move to more natural conditions for humans – closer to nature, to the countryside. They will work from there without spending many hours on transport every day. Therefore, of course, there is a silver lining, and the payment that we make the sacrifices of this covid is not in vain – we are learning something. “
Chris goodney
·Bloomberg via Getty Images
Warren Buffett ($ 96 billion)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett told CNBC that it is too early to summarize the pandemic because the coronavirus is very unpredictable: “The economic impact has been extremely uneven. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses have been hit hard, while most large companies have coped well with the crisis. ” Buffett also said what lesson became for him the main thing for the pandemic: “It turned out that people do not know as much as they thought. Society should constantly prepare for serious threats, because it is likely that this will not be the last pandemic. “
Alexander Malikov for Forbes
Alisher Usmanov ($ 18,400 million)
Alisher Usmanov, who was isolated in Tashkent in the first wave of coronavirus, looked at the pandemic and its consequences for businessmen with great apprehension. He stated that “both the virus itself and the information wave that shakes the markets are dangerous. And before the pandemic, everyone is equal. The most important thing now is that for the sake of people’s health and happiness, the leaders of the states of the world show will and unite in the face of global danger, regardless of geopolitical contradictions. “
Chris ratcliffe
·Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pavel Durov ($ 17,200 million)
The founder of VKontakte and Telegram predicted a new future for the planet after the coronavirus. “The coronavirus pandemic poses a threat to all of humanity. When it is over, the world will not return to normal. We can witness a civilizational shift that will take place over many generations. It depends on all of us that the new world, which is about to be born, is better than the one we are leaving behind, ”Durov wrote in his Telegram channel.