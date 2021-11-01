“Give people back their damn freedoms”: what billionaires say about the pandemic and lockdown

Mikhail Fridman ($ 15.5 billion)

The Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is also an optimist. In an interview with Leonid Parfenov, he said: “Such cataclysms always accelerate technological progress, and humanity pays for it. It seems to me that the sacrifices made by the epidemics have actually led to the fact that progress in many areas has accelerated and led to new consequences. For example, if many people work remotely, then those hellish multi-million dollar metropolitan areas will gradually take on a more human appearance. People will live less crowded in such huge cities and will move to more natural conditions for humans – closer to nature, to the countryside. They will work from there without spending many hours on transport every day. Therefore, of course, there is a silver lining, and the payment that we make the sacrifices of this covid is not in vain – we are learning something. “