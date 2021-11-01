Government introduced requirement for QR codes or PCR for meeting participants :: Society :: RBC

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced such a measure to meet the requirements introduced in almost all regions of the country to combat the spread of coronavirus. The vaccination rate for government staff exceeds 80%

Participants of face-to-face meetings in the Russian government are now required to present a QR code confirming the presence of a vaccine against COVID-19, a negative PCR test, or a certificate of a past illness. This was announced to RBC by the press secretary of the Prime Minister Boris Belyakov.

The representative of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers explained that this requirement was introduced “in line with the measures that are being taken in Russia and in the world to combat the new coronavirus infection.”

“At the moment, the level of vaccination among employees of the government apparatus is over 80%. Approximately the same indicator among employees of federal authorities. Nevertheless, we consider it important to adhere to the necessary measures to ensure maximum safety of participants in the events that are held in the government in person, ”Belyakov said.

Earlier, the online edition Baza reported about the introduction of similar requirements for participants in face-to-face meetings in the government.