Growth by more than 1000%: how much would 1 thousand dollars in Ethereum bring in a year – bitcoin news

29th of October Ethereum has set a new record, since the price of the digital currency crossed the mark at $ 4,400. According to the data CoinDesk, the maximum value of the coin rose to 4 458 dollars, and market capitalization – up to more than 520 billion dollars.

Investment in Ethereum

Over the past year, the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency has grown significantly in value. A year ago, the price of Ethereum fluctuated at the level US $ 382.8 for a coin. Investment in Ethereum in the amount of 1 thousand dollars October 29, 2020 would bring a good income.

In a year, a thousand would turn into 11 645 dollars … Thus, this investment has grown by more than 1000%. In comparison, a similar investment in bitcoin would have the effect much worse over the same period of time – 4476 dollars.

As of November 1, Ethereum costs 4364 dollars for a coin. The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency is 511.7 billion dollars, informs CoinDesk. Bitcoin price hovers around 62 thousand dollars per coin, market capitalization is – 1.1 trillion dollars.