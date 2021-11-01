GTS operator announced reduction of gas transit from Russia through Ukraine by one third from November 1 – Economy and business

KIEV, November 1. / TASS /. Transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine decreased by a third from November 1 compared to October 1, to 57 million cubic meters. m per day. This was announced on Monday by the head of the company “Operator GTS of Ukraine” Serhiy Makogon on Facebook.

“Since October 1, transit through Ukraine has dropped to 86 million cubic meters per day. At the same time, Gazprom pays for the transit capacity of 109 million cubic meters. With such transportation volumes, Gazprom will not supply about 5 billion cubic meters to the EU by the end of May. m. Since November 1, transit through Ukraine has once again decreased – to 57 million cubic meters per day, “he wrote.

On October 1, Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary under a long-term contract, signed on September 27, through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (a continuation of the Turkish Stream) and pipelines in South-Eastern Europe. In turn, Kiev announced its disappointment with this fact and promised to apply to the European Commission to provide an assessment of the compliance of this agreement with European energy legislation. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected Ukraine’s criticism of the agreement, saying that he could not take Kiev’s point of view on these issues.

In December 2019, Moscow and Kiev agreed to extend the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory for the period from 2020 to 2024, with the possibility of extending the agreement for another 10 years. The contract provides for the transit of 65 billion cubic meters. meters of gas in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters. m annually from 2021 to 2024. The transit arrangement assumes a “pump or pay” principle, when the transit fee is charged in the amount of the booked capacity, even if the actual pumping turns out to be less. The transit of Russian gas to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transmission system last year amounted to 55.8 billion cubic meters. m, which was the lowest in the last 30 years.