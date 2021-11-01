Gunzburg announced that there were no complaints about Sputnik V in those three times vaccinated.

https://ria.ru/20211101/sputnik-v-1757139591.html

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. There are no complaints about Sputnik V among those who have already been revaccinated, Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. Earlier Gunzburg told the agency that immunization with Sputnik V, and then revaccination with a nasal drug. is likely to provide complete protection not only from the severe course of COVID-19, but also from infection with coronavirus in principle. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

