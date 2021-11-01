Halloween continues: how Yana Rudkovskaya, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Klava Coca and others celebrated the holiday

Egor Creed, Klava Koka, Ed Breezy and Dmitry Maslennikov
Having analyzed numerous photo reports from yesterday’s holiday, many stars have only now found time to share photos from Halloween on their social networks. Despite the pandemic and the restrictions in connection with it, celebrities did not deprive themselves of the opportunity to have fun. Yana Rudkovskaya celebrated the holiday in flight, but this did not prevent her from becoming a part of it – the producer tried on a mask and showed how the aircraft board was decorated.
While many stars celebrated Halloween with their families, others gathered for house parties in large groups. So, Klava Koka and Yegor Creed together with their friends celebrated together. A big party, attended by Hayley and Justin Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Paris Hilton, Lili Reinhart, Hunter Schafer and many others, was also held in Hollywood. It was themed – inspired by the Squid Game. Many guests appeared in the outfits of the main characters of the show, and the very place where the celebration took place was decorated in the spirit of the series.
Alec Baldwin’s family, which also celebrated the holiday, decided to distract a little from the experiences and difficult life period. Recall that recently the actor accidentally shot a cameraman on the set of the film, and now he is very emotionally depressed.
Some of the most striking images came from the rapper The Weeknd, who reincarnated as Don Corleone from The Godfather, rapper Lil Nas X, who tried on the image of Voldemort, and Lizzo, who became Baby Yoda on Halloween.
Other most original and memorable star images are in our photo selection.
Yana Rudkovskaya
Lizzo
Paul McCartney
Olivia Wilde
Cardi B
Cardi B with daughter
Ann Hataway
Lili Reinhart
The weeknd
Lil nas x
Voldemort
Willow Smith
Meadow Walker
Vlad Lisovets
Hunter Schafer
Barbie Ferreira
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with children
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross with children
Ashlee Simpson with her son Ziggy
Neil Patrick Harris and David Bartka with children
Pink and Carey Hart with children
Amy Schumer
Son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank August
Chrissy Teigen
Lupita Nyong’o
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Olivia Dejong
Rebel Wilson and Paris Hilton with friends
Rebel Wilson and Taika Waititi with friends
Rebel Wilson