Halloween continues: how Yana Rudkovskaya, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Klava Coca and others celebrated the holiday

Having analyzed numerous photo reports from yesterday’s holiday, many stars have only now found time to share photos from Halloween on their social networks. Despite the pandemic and the restrictions in connection with it, celebrities did not deprive themselves of the opportunity to have fun. Yana Rudkovskaya celebrated the holiday in flight, but this did not prevent her from becoming a part of it – the producer tried on a mask and showed how the aircraft board was decorated.

While many stars celebrated Halloween with their families, others gathered for house parties in large groups. So, Klava Koka and Yegor Creed together with their friends celebrated together. A big party, attended by Hayley and Justin Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Paris Hilton, Lili Reinhart, Hunter Schafer and many others, was also held in Hollywood. It was themed – inspired by the Squid Game. Many guests appeared in the outfits of the main characters of the show, and the very place where the celebration took place was decorated in the spirit of the series.

Alec Baldwin’s family, which also celebrated the holiday, decided to distract a little from the experiences and difficult life period. Recall that recently the actor accidentally shot a cameraman on the set of the film, and now he is very emotionally depressed.

Some of the most striking images came from the rapper The Weeknd, who reincarnated as Don Corleone from The Godfather, rapper Lil Nas X, who tried on the image of Voldemort, and Lizzo, who became Baby Yoda on Halloween.

Other most original and memorable star images are in our photo selection.



Yana Rudkovskaya



Lizzo



Paul McCartney

Olivia Wilde



Cardi B



Cardi B with daughter



Ann Hataway

Lili Reinhart

Egor Creed, Klava Koka, Ed Breezy and Dmitry Maslennikov



The weeknd



Lil nas x



Voldemort



Willow Smith



Meadow Walker



Vlad Lisovets



Hunter Schafer

Barbie Ferreira

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with children

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross with children

Ashlee Simpson with her son Ziggy

Neil Patrick Harris and David Bartka with children

Pink and Carey Hart with children

Amy Schumer

Son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank August

Chrissy Teigen



Lupita Nyong’o

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Olivia Dejong

Rebel Wilson and Paris Hilton with friends

Rebel Wilson and Taika Waititi with friends

Rebel Wilson