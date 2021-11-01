Harry Styles – in Oz, Hayley Bieber – Britney Spears, Katy Perry – vaccine: how the stars celebrated Halloween

The holiday in 2021 fell on Sunday, so everyone was able to properly celebrate it. Some, especially in the US, started celebrating as early as Friday night and didn’t take off their fancy clothes or wash off their makeup until the end of the weekend. Most of the stars decided to spend the holiday at home, but someone was lucky enough to attend the theme party.

The lion’s share of the “creepy” photos in the Instagram feed were frames published by Western celebrities. Unofficial Halloween queen Heidi Klum canceled her legendary costume party for the second time in a row with a horror short film as a consolation gift for fans. Irina Shayk tried on two looks over the weekend – a seductive cat and a bloody victim, singer Lizzo turned into Yoda for one evening, and Hailey Bieber recreated the legendary images of Britney Spears. Harry Styles performed on the stage of Madison Square Garden that evening and chose Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz alongside Dorothy Gale – a blue dress, red tights, blue stockings and scarlet shoes.

Many stars this year have been inspired by the Squid Game and the Addams Family movie. But Katy Perry personally receives the palm for the most topical costume from us – for one day she became a syringe with you know what kind of vaccine. All the creepiest, stylish, funny, group and simply beautiful photos of stars are in the HELLO.RU collection.