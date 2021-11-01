Head of British bank Barclays resigns due to ties with Epstein

5 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Jess Staley knew Jeffrey Epstein for many years

The head of the British bank Barclays, Jess Staley, resigned from his post amid a report by regulators about his ties with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex crimes.

The findings of the authors of the investigation have not yet been made public, but Barclays has already got acquainted with them, after which the board of directors and Staley himself came to an agreement on his departure.

Staley plans to dispute the results of the report, according to a statement from Barclays.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail awaiting trial. He was accused of organizing an extensive structure that involved young girls in sexual slavery.

Prior to that, in 2008, the 66-year-old American financier was already convicted of involving a minor in prostitution in Florida, but then he managed to avoid jail after he made a deal with the investigation.

Last year, Barclays executives reported that Staley provided them with an explanation for his relationship with Epstein: the disgraced financier was a client of JP Morgan, where Staley worked in a senior management position before joining Barclays.

However, then the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England began investigating whether Staley and Epstein’s ties could be closer than the former Barclays chief described.

What is the investigation based on

The investigation was based on extensive e-mails between Staley and Epstein, provided to regulators by Staley’s former employer, JP Morgan Bank.

The BBC has reason to believe that the tone and content of the correspondence indicated a closer relationship than a purely professional one, which, apparently, the authors of the investigation drew attention to.

At the same time, Barclays said in a statement that the investigation “did not establish that Staley was a witness or had information about the crimes of which Epstein is accused.”

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Staley is known to have visited Jeffrey Epstein’s personal island shortly before taking office at Barclays

Staley had previously admitted that Staley was Epstein’s guest in the Virgin Islands in 2015, just months before taking up a leadership role at Barclays.

Last year, when it became known about the beginning of the investigation of financial regulators, Staley said: “Of course, I thought I knew him well, but in fact I did not. Of course, now I deeply regret that we had any relationship “.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Epstein found dead in his jail cell in 2019

British financial regulators have investigated Staley before. In 2018, they fined him almost 650 thousand pounds (about 63.5 million rubles) for trying to disclose an informant from among the bank’s employees.

After leaving the post of CEO of the bank, Staley will receive a reduction allowance in the amount of 2.4 million pounds, as well as pension contributions in the amount of 120 thousand pounds and other benefits.