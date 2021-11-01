Head of British bank Barclays resigns due to ties with Epstein

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
90

Jes staley

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Jess Staley knew Jeffrey Epstein for many years

The head of the British bank Barclays, Jess Staley, resigned from his post amid a report by regulators about his ties with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex crimes.

The findings of the authors of the investigation have not yet been made public, but Barclays has already got acquainted with them, after which the board of directors and Staley himself came to an agreement on his departure.

Staley plans to dispute the results of the report, according to a statement from Barclays.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail awaiting trial. He was accused of organizing an extensive structure that involved young girls in sexual slavery.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here