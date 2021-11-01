Highest paid actors in 2021

Bond star became the leader of the rating by a wide margin

The list of actors with the highest salaries in 2021 has been released. Fees analyzed by Variety Publishing.

Bond star became the leader of the rating by a wide margin Daniel Craig, who received a royalty of $ 100 million for shooting in the films “Knives Shaved” / “Knives Out” (2019 and 2022). Note that the actors receive not only royalties from projects, but also part of the profits from the film.

Icon * those salaries are marked in which such additional earnings are taken into account

Basically, the rating deals with projects that have not yet appeared on the screens, but for which the acting fees have already been paid.

Richest actors in 2021:

17. Robert Pattinson – $ 3 million (for filming “Batman” by Matt Reeves)

16. Chris Pine – $ 11.5 million (“Dungeons & Dragons”)

15. Keanu Reeves – $ 12-14 million ** (“Matrix 4”)

14. Tom Cruise – $ 13 million (Top Shooter: Maverick)

13. Michael B. Jordan – $ 15 million * (“No Mercy”)

12. Brad Pitt – $ 20 million (“High Speed ​​Train”)

11. Chris Hemsworth – $ 20 million (“Thor: Love and Thunder”)

10. Ryan Gosling – $ 20 million * (“The Gray Man”)

9. Sandra Bullock – $ 20 million (“Lost City D”)

8. Julia Roberts – $ 25 million * (“Leave the World Behind”)

7. Jennifer Lawrence – $ 25 million * (“Don’t Look Up”)

6. Mark Wahlberg – $ 30 million * (“Spencer’s Justice”)

5. Leonardo DiCaprio – $ 30 million * (“Don’t Look Up”)

4. Denzel Washington – $ 40 million * (“Trivia”)

3. Will Smith – $ 40 million * (“King Richard”)

2. Dwayne Johnson – $ 50 million * (“Red”)

1. Daniel Craig – $ 100 million * (two sequels to Knives Out)

News on this topic:

Subscribe to the daily email newsletter from the creators of the number 1 newspaper in Ukraine. Every evening, the most important, exclusive and useful items are in your mail. Subscribe to…