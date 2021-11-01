his role was to sit in a tank and intimidate the population. “Lithuania demands the extradition of a Ukrainian for his participation in the events of 1991

Lithuania is seeking the extradition of the Ukrainian Alexander Radkevich. He is accused of being the driver-mechanic of one of the tanks during the events of 1991, when the Soviet Union sent troops to the former Republic of Lithuania to keep it within the USSR by force.

Lithuania that year became the first republic to demand independence from the USSR. Moscow refused to acknowledge this decision – and in January 1991 it sent troops to Vilnius: on January 8-9, fighters of the Alpha special unit, the Pskov Airborne Division and other units were transferred to the country. On the night of January 13, a column of Soviet armored vehicles entered the center of Vilnius: then 14 people were killed during clashes at the TV center, from 600 to almost a thousand people (according to various sources) were injured.

However, these actions of the Kremlin did not bring results: two months later, on March 11, 1990, the Supreme Council of Lithuania officially announced the restoration of independence. And the case of the shooting of the Vilnius TV tower and the invasion of the country by Soviet troops (the so-called case of “Soviet aggression”) has become one of the largest in Lithuania. Charges were brought against the ex-Minister of Defense of the USSR Yazov, the head of the Vilnius garrison and others. Only Yazov and ex-KGB officer Golovatov received the maximum terms, and only two military men received the actual terms. However, a European arrest warrant was issued against dozens of the accused.

Alyaksandr Radkevich was one of those on the international wanted list. In 1991, a young Ukrainian lieutenant served in the Soviet army and drove one of these Soviet tanks that were deployed to Lithuania.

“Then he came home, said: the commander is calling us urgently,” recalls Irina Radkevich, Alexander’s wife. “In Lithuania, as he said in his own words,“ some kind of mess is starting. ”I tell him:“ But what is happening there ? “And he:” Look, he says, the TV is what is being done there. “

Irina hardly remembered more about her husband’s fatal business trip – until Alexander, who went on a trip to Europe with his family, was unexpectedly detained at the border in Greece in September. It turned out that this was done at the request of Lithuania, which issued a European arrest warrant for Radkevich.

“At first I thought: what is it? How is it? What is it? There was such a room under glass, they brought him there,” says Irina Radkevich. ! And I think: Lord, for what? “

Alexander knew that Lithuania was conducting an investigation, and even gave testimony about his participation in the events of 1991. But the man did not suspect that he had become not a witness in the case, but an accused, and in 2019 – and convicted in absentia: a court in Lithuania sentenced him to four years in prison.

Radkevich’s relatives do not understand why he was sentenced so severely. Alexander’s tank was at the Press House in Vilnius: there was not a single casualty there.

“To be honest, I don’t understand why he was convicted. At that time he was just a lieutenant who obeyed orders,” explains Maria Godovanyuk, Alexander’s daughter. “He did not volunteer there.”

The materials of the court say that the former driver-mechanic was convicted of “intimidating the population.”

“As they said, the role of Aleksandr Radkevich was just to sit in a tank and” frighten the population with his presence, “says human rights activist Aleksandr Pavlichenko, chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union.

Relatives and colleagues of Radkevich emphasize that over the past 30 years, the military in Ukraine has become a hero: he, in particular, defended his homeland in the Donbass, when a conflict with pro-Russian separatists began in 2014. But the Lithuanian authorities still consider him a criminal. And the fate of Alexander is decided by the Greek court – it was in this country that he was detained, and it is here that a decision must be made whether to hand over Radkevich to Vilnius or not.

There is a chance that the decision will not be in favor of Lithuania, says Dimitrios Dimitriadis, Greek lawyer of Radkevich:

“They can resolve this issue here and not give it up. I’ll tell you: there were such examples,” he notes. “In Austria, there was such a case when a citizen of Russia was extradited to Lithuania, and they didn’t extradite him.”

The lawyer talks about the ex-KGB officer Golovat. He was indeed detained in Austria at the request of Lithuania, but then Vienna refused to extradite the former commander of the Alpha group to Vilnius.

The Radkevich family hopes for a political solution to the issue: after all, Lithuania and Ukraine are partner countries. This means that there is a chance that Radkevich will be pardoned. But Lithuanian political scientists doubt this:

“The memory of January 13, 1991 – it is, it is alive, – emphasizes Viktor Denisenko, Doctor of Social Sciences, political observer. – These events still resonate in the public field. The fact that he is now a hero of Ukraine and has done a lot for his country , does not undo his previous deeds and previous crimes. “

Ukrainian human rights activists say they are preparing to appeal the verdict handed down to Alyaksandr Radkevich in Lithuania to the European Court of Human Rights. But this can take up to ten years.