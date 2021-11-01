https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210428/khopkins-1730336486.html

Hopkins celebrated an Oscar with an unusual dance with Salma Hayek

Hopkins Celebrates Oscar Winning with Extraordinary Dance with Salma Hayek

Hopkins celebrated an Oscar with an unusual dance with Salma Hayek

Actors Anthony Hopkins and Salma Hayek recorded a joint dance to celebrate the victory of the 83-year-old artist at the Oscars-2021 in the category “Best … Radio Sputnik, 04/28/2021

2021-04-28T15: 51

2021-04-28T15: 51

2021-04-28T19: 20

oscar (award)

Anthony Hopkins

salma hayek

instagram

podcasts – radio sputnik

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/1e/1591549353_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bdd48b9fb5554c1eb3e5fe8c7612378d.jpg

Predictable, tolerant and calm – what was Oscar 2021 like?

The statuettes have found their owners. The 93rd Academy Awards revealed the main triumphant – the film “The Land of the Nomads.” Some say Oscar has become an intrigue again. Others, on the contrary: the winners were expected. But they agree that the highest awards were given to those who pretend to include their films in the category of big cinema. The award was presented in strict accordance with the trend of recent years, which will soon become an immutable law: to respect racial and gender diversity. Belik: “Minari”, “Father”, “One more” – these are all chamber films that came to the fore and showed real cinema. It turned out the author’s Oscar. Belik: the main “Western” outrage is why the award was given to Anthony Hopkins, and not to the late Chadwick Boseman, posthumously. Although, in my opinion, all the nominees this year were worthy of the statuette. Belik: Oscar, this is not only about the artistic value of cinema, but also about the public one. Dementyev: For the first time, I agree with every decision of the film academy. Awarded the most worthy paintings. This time, the paintings were judged for their artistic quality. Dementyev: Watching all the nominees and not paying attention only to the winner is a good approach.

audio / mpeg