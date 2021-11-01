How Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and others celebrated Halloween

Hayley Bieber
This year Halloween fell on Sunday, but this hardly upset anyone – the holiday began to be celebrated on Friday. The main parties, however, fell on yesterday, so today the stellar Instagram feed looks like a real carnival.
The images of the celebrities turned out to be completely different – from scary and creepy to cute and funny. Halloween queen Heidi Klum again didn’t throw a party this year, but she still surprised fans by publishing a horror short film. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom chose costumes for the topic of the day: the singer chose a syringe suit with a coronavirus vaccine, and her lover appeared in the form of a doctor.
The stars also reincarnated into their colleagues in show business. So, Hailey Bieber repeated the images of Britney Spears from her iconic videos of the early 2000s, and Rihanna changed into rapper Gunna.
As expected, the acclaimed TV series “The Squid Game” served as the inspiration for the festive looks. In the image of the protagonist in a tracksuit with the number 456, Kerry Washington celebrated the holiday.
In whom else Western and Russian celebrities reincarnated on Halloween, see our photo selection.
Natalia Vodianova with her family
Irina Shayk
Tatiana Navka with her daughter Nadya
Nadia Peskova
Tatiana Navka
Dzhigan and Oksana Samoilova with children
Kate Beckinsale with a friend
Nicole Scherzinger
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Rihanna
Gunna
Britney Spears in the video Oops! … I Did it Again
Britney Spears in the video … Baby One More Time
Madonna
Jenna Dewenne
Jenna Dewanne and Steve Kazi
Jenna Dewenne with friends
Alessandra Ambrosio
Taylor Swift
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Courtney Cox with friends
Daria Konovalova
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Mikhail Zemtsov with his daughter Klava
Klava Zemtsova
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana with her family
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Gwen Stefani
Scout Willis
Kerry Washington
Paris Hilton
Elsa Hosk with her daughter
Kendall Jenner
Chris Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian
Chris and Kylie Jenner
Cara Delevingne
Harry Styles
Ariana Grande