How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up for Halloween

Recently, everyone has been watching the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with close attention. And, apparently, the couple themselves like it! Last Halloween, all the attention on the Web was focused on their reincarnation.

42-year-old Courtney and 45-year-old Travis appeared in the characters of the film “True Love” by Tony Scott, written by Quentin Tarantino. The star of the show wore a white wig, blue top and pink leopard print leggings. And she complemented her look with blue heeled sandals.

Photo: @kourtneykardash

But the drummer of the blink-182 group had to radically change his style. Travis, instead of the usual total black outfits, appeared in a shirt with a Hawaiian print, in blue jeans and beige boots.

Photo: @kourtneykardash

“Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunfire and all I could smell was the smell of violence in the air, I look back and amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true that three words endlessly spinning in my head, repeating itself like a worn-out record: you are so cool, you are so cool, you are so cool ”, – wrote a quote from the movie Courtney on her Instagram.

Note that recently it became known about the engagement of the stars!