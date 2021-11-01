How to independently distinguish fake engine oil from the original

Not everyone is aware that motor oil is one of the most counterfeited products not only in Russia, but all over the world. According to independent organizations, in our country up to 25% of all motor oils are counterfeit. At the same time, lubricants of leading brands are most often counterfeited. “RG” gives recommendations on how not to run into a low-quality lubricant and to avoid serious problems with the power unit.

The first thing that should alert you when buying engine oil is the appearance of the container. Unfortunately, the attackers succeeded in counterfeiting not only the oil itself, but also the packaging. Thanks to computer technology, the design, color and shape of canisters, labels, holograms and so on are copied. Moreover, counterfeiters create twin websites. So, when you go to the supposedly “official” resource to “break through” a unique product code, you see … congratulations on the purchase of a “quality” product.

Examining the appearance

In order not to be deceived, first of all, we carefully study the appearance of the package. It is advisable to download a photo of the branded container from the official website before going to the store or come to the store with the same canister you previously used for comparison. Do not forget to check first of all the quality of the plastic.

Models from reputable brands have very high quality polymers and labels. The fake may also have different plugs, fonts and holograms. A separate case is when attackers take containers that have already been in use and, pouring counterfeit liquid inside, use non-original corks. So we carefully study the plugs and how they are fixed.

In some cases, branded covers are equipped with unique seal rings with antennae, barcodes or logos, parts of which cannot be remixed. On fakes, the lid is often held not by the retaining ring on the seal, but with the help of ordinary glue. The holograms of the original, in contrast to the counterfeit, in turn, should shimmer in the light. But, unfortunately, there are also very high-quality fakes, which outwardly practically do not differ from the original. Therefore, alas, it is impossible to rely only on external inspection of the container.

Digital data verification

Checking the authenticity of the oil using the unique code marked on the canister is an essential part of the buying process. First of all, let us clarify exactly where to look for such information. As a rule, we are talking about a QR code printed on the front label of the canister.

It is assumed that the QR code is scanned by a smartphone, after which you receive a verdict on the authenticity of the product on the website. However, in fact, it is safer not to scan the QR code (alas, it can be fake), but to go to the official application of the manufacturer and fill in the numbers indicated under the barcode in a special form. There is one more important point – the date the engine oil was bottled. It must coincide with the production date of the canister.

The fact is that scammers often release a stamp of the same canister, and the manufacturer’s specifications (stamps) of containers, as a rule, change every month. And some manufacturers indicate not only the month, but also the exact time of release. Also compare the codes on the adjacent canisters. They don’t have to be the same. This applies to date, number, series and batch. Finally, pay attention to the availability of certificates directly from the seller offering the suspicious canister.

Non-standard methods

Surprisingly, it is true – you can identify a fake in a store using ordinary scales.

The fact is that counterfeit oil is, at best, a cheap mineral-based lubricant or base oil, and at worst, a clarified waste, industrial oil, or even a difficultly identifiable harmful mixture of different components. Meanwhile, the density and weight of the liquid in the official canister will differ from those in the counterfeit. As a rule, 1 liter of original oil will be 50-100 grams lighter than the same liter of a fake, especially if a cheap “mineral water” is taken as the basis for a fake.

At the stage of buying a canister in a store, it also makes sense to turn over and shake the suspicious container. If it is original oil, then the liquid will not drip. In any case, if there are even minimal oil smudges on the container, this is certainly a fake.

And although the store will not allow you to carry out such a check, after the purchase it makes sense to open the plug (by the way, paying attention to how it opened) and inspect and smell the lubricant. The original does not have strong odors such as burning or acetone. The color and consistency should also be within the normal range.

We buy in the right places

It is possible and necessary to minimize risks by purchasing lubricants from “officials”. In this case, we are talking about large chain stores, official distributor networks and licensed dealerships, as well as recommended points of sale selling products from an authorized distributor.

A list of such organizations is available on the manufacturer’s websites. In all these structures, do not hesitate to ask the seller for a certificate, as well as documents confirming that he cooperates with the manufacturer of this engine oil. Remember also that a 10-20% understated price tag almost certainly indicates a fake. Even large dealers with large sales volumes are offered very small discounts by oil producers.