How to remove migrants from construction sites, secret negotiations with the United States. The main thing for the night :: Society :: RBC

How Moscow intends to get rid of migrants at construction sites and why the mayor’s office discussed the possibility of burning down a covid hospital, black lenders go online, secret negotiations between Russia and the United States – in a review of the main news on RBC

The authorities of the capital are preparing a plan to solve the problem of the personnel crisis at construction sites, which provides for the refusal of migrant labor, Andrei Bochkarev, vice-mayor of the capital for urban planning and construction, said in an interview with RBC. Due to the outflow of migrants into a pandemic, about 40% of workers are now missing at the capital’s construction sites.

According to Bochkarev, construction should require three times less people and be carried out twice as fast due to high qualifications and new construction technologies. Such work will be paid two to three times higher. According to him, such an experiment is already underway at a number of facilities. In addition, it is necessary to change the system of training construction engineers.

Also in an interview with RBC, Bochkarev told how in a month in Moscow they were able to build the largest covid hospital – the Voronovskoye center. Such construction “in peacetime” would take three years. According to him, the mayor’s office did not rule out that someday this hospital would have to be burned due to the infectiousness of COVID-19.

The central bank has warned of the transition of black creditors online

Black lenders – that is, companies that issue loans without a Central Bank license for this activity – began to “go online” more often and transfer money to their borrowers even without personal presence, Valery Lyakh, director of the department for countering unfair practices of the Bank of Russia, told RBC. According to him, since the beginning of the year, the Central Bank has identified 682 such companies, which is 15% more than in the same period a year earlier.