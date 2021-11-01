Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will play the parents of a troubled teenager

https://ria.ru/20210415/kino-1728365333.html

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in the upcoming film “Son” by Florian Zeller, Variety reports. RIA Novosti, 15.04.2021

MOSCOW, April 15 – RIA Novosti. Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in the upcoming film “Son” by Florian Zeller, Variety reports. This part of the “family trilogy” of the French writer and playwright: last year he presented the drama “Father” with Anthony Hopkins, which received six Oscar nominations. Peter (Jackman) lives a busy life with new partner Emma and their child. But everything changes when ex-wife Kate (Dern) comes to him with their teenage son Nicholas. She asks Peter to take the boy to her, because she herself cannot cope with an embittered and withdrawn teenager. Jackman’s hero agrees and does everything possible to help Nicholas cope with difficult life moments and experiences. Other details, including the release date of the tape and the full cast, are still unknown. The play based on Zeller’s play “Son” is staged at the Moscow RAMT, directed by Yuri Butusov.

