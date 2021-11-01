Human rights activist Gannushkina considers the proposal to introduce genomic registration of labor migrants “complete madness”

MOSCOW. Nov. 1. The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, demanded the introduction of mandatory genomic registration of all labor migrants from neighboring countries entering Russia. As Svetlana Gannushkina, chairman of the Civic Assistance Committee *, said on the air of Echo of Moscow, this is “complete madness.”

“This proposal is completely insane. This is a rather expensive procedure and absolutely pointless. It seems to me that this characterizes the state of the representatives of our government, these are some completely ridiculous proposals. When it comes to creating a migration code, yes, this is reasonable, it must be approached seriously, this must be done with the involvement of specialists from civil society who have been doing this for many years. As for the genome, I don’t understand what it can give and why it is needed, ”she said.

S. Gannushkina recalled that there were many questions when there was a question about taking fingerprints, but there is a situation in the world when prints are taken from many people, for example, for foreign trips. “And if there are no discriminatory measures, then this situation becomes common, but the genome is somehow completely ridiculous,” she said.

A. Bastrykin, in a new normative act, proposed “to register all forms of migration, as well as the norms related to the registration of foreigners, with the issuance of quotas for employment, as well as to clearly define the procedure for registering migrants, their fingerprinting and other types of control”, and introduce mandatory genomic registration of “all labor migrants entering Russia from neighboring countries”.

* The authorities consider the Civic Assistance Committee a foreign agent.