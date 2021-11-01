Hyundai and Kia invest in Factorial Energy solid-state electrolyte developer

Most major car manufacturers are interested in the topic of traction batteries with solid-state electrolyte, as they are safer to use and provide a longer range. Concern Hyundai Motor on behalf of its brands Hyundai and Kia has invested in a young American company Factorial Energy, specializing in the creation of a solid-state electrolyte.

According to the developers, the proprietary composition of FEST allows you to create a solid-state electrolyte for cells with a capacity of up to 40 Ah, operating at room temperature even in the most intensive charging mode. The reduced tendency to overheat increases the fire safety of traction batteries, and the range when using FEST electrolyte increases by 20 or even 50 percent. It is equally important that it is possible to switch to the use of this electrolyte without significant re-equipment of existing production lines for the production of lithium-ion batteries of the classical type.

The amount of investment from Hyundai Motor has not been disclosed, but for the Korean giant this is not the first example of cooperation with developers of batteries with solid-state electrolyte. In 2018, the company invested in developer Solid Power, which also raised funds from Ford, BMW and Korean battery manufacturer SK innovation (now SK On). Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor invested $ 100 million in Solid Energy System (SES), which is developing promising lithium metal batteries that can increase the charge storage density by 30% compared to lithium-ion.