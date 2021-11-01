“I don’t know of a single woman who hasn’t survived this.” Keira Knightley spoke about sex harassment

“I don’t know of a single woman who hasn’t experienced this in one way or another, be it touching or meeting some guy who says he’s going to slit your throat or punch you in the face. Everyone has experienced this, ”Knightley said.

The actress added that she knows many stories about what precautions women have to take, just to safely return home alone.

“I realized that I was doing all the same and did not even think about it. It’s damn depressing, ”Knightley admitted.

At the same time, she stressed that with age she became more self-confident.

“I don’t know why this is happening. I think it’s all about experience. You’ve already gone through ups and downs and have become better at understanding yourself. With age, a person also begins to understand that it is impossible to please everyone. Thanks to self-confidence, I can say: “This is me, and I don’t have to be liked by everyone.” And that’s okay, ”Knightley summed up.

Context:

Keira Knightley was born in 1985 in London into an acting family. She made her film debut at the age of seven, and became famous in 2003, when the film “Pirates of the Kabir Sea. The Curse of the Black Pearl ”starring Johnny Depp. 18-year-old Knightley played the main female role in the film.

The actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Elizabeth Bennett in the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice.

Knightley is married to musician James Wrighton. They got married on May 4, 2013 in France. The couple have two daughters: Edie Ryton (born 2015) and Delilah Ryton (2019).

