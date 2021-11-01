In Afghanistan, militants shoot a wedding because of the music played on it

In the Afghan province of Nangarhar, militants posing as Taliban * opened fire on wedding guests over music played at the ceremony, the BBC reported.

The BBC writes that at least two people were killed. The Guardian, citing local authorities, reports that three people have died.

An eyewitness told the BBC that four couples participated in a joint wedding ceremony in the province. They asked local Taliban leaders for permission to use the music, which was to be played only in the women’s zone.

The armed people first tried to break the musical equipment, after which they opened fire.

The Guardian, citing the Taliban *, reports that two suspects have been detained and one more is being sought.

Zabiullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim government of Afghanistan, said the attackers acted on behalf of the Taliban * but did so “to settle personal scores.”

Music was officially banned in Afghanistan during the previous Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001. At the end of August, representatives of the movement announced plans to reintroduce such a measure, but there have been no official orders yet.

The Taliban * seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August amid the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

* By the decision of the Supreme Court of Russia, the Taliban movement was recognized as terrorist and prohibited on the territory of the Russian Federation