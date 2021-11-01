https://ria.ru/20211101/china-1756911971.html

In China, the mystery of the death of the ancient “tomb raider” revealed

Archaeologists have uncovered the mystery of the death of a young man who was killed about 1,300 years ago, according to The Art Newspapper. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Archaeologists have uncovered the mystery of the death of a young man who was killed about 1,300 years ago, according to The Art Newspapper. His skeleton was discovered in China during the excavation of a tomb in the Shiyanzi cemetery, located in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The remains were found in a robber’s tunnel through which robbers made their way to the tomb, built in 25-220 AD. The skeleton shows traces of stab wounds. Scientists believe the man was still alive when he was thrown into the mine and left there to die. He was about 25 years old. According to researchers, the murder was committed between 640 and 680 AD. “The body was sprawled on the ground, and the right arm was positioned as if it were covering a severely crippled face. Based on the cuts and the severity of the damage to the bones and possibly internal organs, we concluded that this guy died as a result of the attack on him.” – said the anthropologist Qian Wang. According to scientists, the murdered man was not one of the robbers who built the tunnel, because the mine had already begun to fill with earth before the moment when he was thrown into it. Perhaps the criminals thus decided to hide what they had done and hid the body in a common grave, like a “leaf in the forest,” the researchers say. A rusty sword was found near the body. “We can’t say whose it is. And we don’t know if it belonged to any of the attackers,” Wang comments. “This discovery is one of a kind,” says the anthropologist. What makes it unique is that archaeologists have previously found the skeletons of robbers during excavations, but they died due to the collapse of tunnels, and were not victims of murders.

