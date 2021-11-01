https://ria.ru/20211101/naezd-1757263030.html
In Germany, a man drove a car into a group of schoolchildren, a child died
In Germany, a man drove a car into a group of schoolchildren, a child died – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
In Germany, a man drove a car into a group of schoolchildren, a child died
The 30-year-old driver who hit a group of junior schoolchildren in Germany deliberately did it, he was placed in a clinic for the mentally ill, reported on Monday … RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
2021-11-01T17: 47
2021-11-01T17: 47
2021-11-01T17: 47
in the world
Germany
hesse
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/116382/43/1163824376_0:101:2001:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_cd730d4cff7c7b12ff533796e7b72219.jpg
BERLIN, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The 30-year-old driver who hit a group of junior schoolchildren in Germany deliberately did so, he was placed in a clinic for the mentally ill, the Bild tabloid reported on Monday. The emergency happened on Friday, October 29, in the federal state of Hesse. A 30-year-old man in a car drove into a group of junior schoolchildren on the street, one girl of eight died, two more children of seven and eight were seriously injured. On Saturday, the driver was admitted to the clinic.
https://ria.ru/20211014/terakty-1754587952.html
Germany
hesse
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/116382/43/1163824376_116-0:1883:1325_1920x0_80_0_0_096015982004251a2a931986b66e3646.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, germany, hesse
In Germany, a man drove a car into a group of schoolchildren, a child died