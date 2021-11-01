In Germany, a man drove a car into a group of schoolchildren, a child died

https://ria.ru/20211101/naezd-1757263030.html

BERLIN, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The 30-year-old driver who hit a group of junior schoolchildren in Germany deliberately did so, he was placed in a clinic for the mentally ill, the Bild tabloid reported on Monday. The emergency happened on Friday, October 29, in the federal state of Hesse. A 30-year-old man in a car drove into a group of junior schoolchildren on the street, one girl of eight died, two more children of seven and eight were seriously injured. On Saturday, the driver was admitted to the clinic.

