In Hurghada, they reported what happens to the guests of the hotel, where the Russians were poisoned

In Hurghada, they reported what happens to the guests of the hotel, where the Russians were poisoned

2021-11-01T14: 10

CAIRO, November 1 – RIA Novosti. All guests of the hotel in Hurghada, in which more than forty tourists, including from the Russian Federation, were poisoned, will be accommodated in other hotels on Monday, Ihab Wahdan, general director of the Tez Tour branch in Egypt, told RIA Novosti. “Almost all tourists sent to the hospital have already been discharged . The hotel is being checked. The hotel is closed for new arrivals. Everyone who is already there will be relocated. The hotel will open for new bookings after receiving permission from the Egyptian authorities, “Wahdan said. According to the Russian Embassy in Cairo on Monday morning, in hospital in Hurghada, there were four citizens of the Russian Federation who were admitted with complaints of poisoning. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Egypt said on Sunday that it is investigating the incident with the poisoning of 47 tourists, including from the Russian Federation, in a hotel in Hurghada. According to them, 29 tourists from the Russian Federation, 14 from Estonia, and four from the Czech Republic were hospitalized. Experts took samples of food and drinks from the hotel kitchen and from refrigerators to prepare a report with the test results. On Saturday, a resident of Tatarstan, Azat Sabirov, whose relatives are now in Hurghada, told RIA Novosti hospitalized, mostly children from two years old. Assistant Minister of Tourism Abdel Fattah al-Assy told RIA Novosti that the AMC Royal hotel was closed by the decision of the authorities for an indefinite period.

