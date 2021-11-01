in Kharkov, a man made a powerful sports car out of an old Volga (video) – UNIAN

The car’s engine power is now around 700 horsepower.

The master turned the Volga into a powerful sports car

In Kharkov, a man turned an old Volga into a real powerful sports car for drifting.

The master went over the car to a screw and gave his iron horse a new heart from a Ford Mustang. He named his favorite “Lucifer”. Now his car is capable of delivering such wonders on the road that any expensive racing car will envy.

The man managed to make a “crazy” Volga, which will give odds to many sports cars, on his own. He made a drift car and installed the appropriate equipment and installations on it. The man made it with his own hands, only in matters of electrical engineering he trusted other specialists. A number of elements had to be removed from the car in order to make it lighter, which is necessary for a good drift.

The car’s engine power is now about 700 horsepower, but the owner wants to reach the figure of a thousand “horses”.

Oleg Davygora