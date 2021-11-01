In Kuzbass, they called on Lebedev to apologize for the postcard with the burning cinema :: Society :: RBC

A postcard depicting a fire in a cinema was published by the Art. Lebedev Studio for Halloween. Social media users said they were associated with the fire in Winter Cherry and called it “speculation on the tragedy.”

Sergey Tsivilev

(Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC)



“Art. Lebedev Studio” released a set of postcards for Halloween, among which was a burning cinema hall. The image angered some social media users who deemed it inappropriate due to a fire at the Winter Cherry shopping center in Kemerovo in March 2018, which killed 60 people. The Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergei Tsivilev demanded an apology from the authors of the postcard.

Photo: artlebedevru / Instagram



The postcards were published on October 31 on Instagram by Art. Lebedev Studio. Images are accompanied by the caption “Happy All Saints”. In the comments to the publication, many users wrote that they have associations with a fire in Winter Cherry, where almost 40 children were killed during a film screening, who could not immediately leave the cinema due to a closed evacuation exit. Users wrote that it was “overkill” and called the image “speculation on the tragedy.”

Tsivilev in his Telegram channel supported the outraged citizens. “I can’t imagine what is going on in the head of someone who found it funny or witty, but I well understand the feelings of the inhabitants of Kuzbass, who were outraged by this“ creativity ”. This is really beyond the bounds, it is not human, ”the governor wrote. He also said that if the authors of the image “have at least a little conscience left,” they should publicly apologize to the residents of the Kemerovo region.

RBC turned to Artemy Lebedev and his design studio for a comment.