In Moscow and the region, the yellow level of weather hazard was extended

The hydrometeorological center extended the yellow level of weather hazard in Moscow and the Moscow region until Tuesday due to fog, follows from the forecast map data on the RIA Novosti website, 11/01/2021

2021-11-01T19: 40

2021-11-01T19: 40

2021-11-01T19: 51

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

hydrometeorological center

weather

Russia

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The hydrometeorological center extended the yellow level of weather danger in Moscow and the Moscow region until Tuesday due to fog, it follows from the data of the forecast map on the institution’s website. “Yellow – the weather is potentially dangerous,” the message says. until Tuesday 9.00.

