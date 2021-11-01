In Novosibirsk, three people fell into boiling water

https://ria.ru/20211101/novosibirsk-1757144883.html

In Novosibirsk, three people fell into boiling water

NOVOSIBIRSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Two employees of the Siberian generating company and a school locksmith on Monday fell into boiling water in the basement of Lyceum No. 12, they are in intensive care, a representative of the Novosibirsk branch of SGK told RIA Novosti. , conducted an examination of the heating unit inside the building. During the survey, the basement floor collapsed. Two employees of the SGK and a lyceum locksmith were injured. The injured were hospitalized. that men are in intensive care in serious condition with burns of the first, second and third degree. Investigators of the Investigative Committee in Novosibirsk organized a pre-investigation check on the fact of the incident. “The investigator of the territorial investigative body, as part of the check, is taking measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident. .All schoolchildren in the Novosibirsk region from October 30 to November 7 are on vacation. The Prosecutor of the Central District of Novosibirsk organized an inspection in connection with an incident in Lyceum No. 12, where three workers received severe burns after falling into a pit with boiling water in the basement, the Novosibirsk Region Prosecutor’s Office reports. . “The prosecutor’s office went to the scene to coordinate the actions of law enforcement agencies, organized an inspection of compliance with the rules and safety measures during work, as well as labor protection requirements and legislation in the field of housing and communal services,” the message says. The ministry will assess the actions of officials responsible for the maintenance of the on-network equipment of Lyceum No. 12. According to the prosecutor’s office, the workers went down to the basement to eliminate the leak revealed during the monitoring of heating networks, but a concrete slab collapsed under them. investigators of the RF IC.

NOVOSIBIRSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Two employees of the Siberian generating company and a school locksmith on Monday fell into boiling water in the basement of Lyceum No. 12, they are in intensive care, a representative of the Novosibirsk branch of SGK told RIA Novosti.

“On the morning of November 1, employees of the heating network division of SGK, together with a mechanic from Lyceum No. 12 at 10 Serebrennikovskaya Street, examined the heating unit inside the building. During the survey, the basement floor collapsed. Two employees of SGK and a lyceum locksmith were injured. The injured were hospitalized. The causes of the incident are being established.” , – said the interlocutor of the agency.

In turn, in the Novosibirsk regional clinical hospital RIA Novosti reported that the men are in intensive care in serious condition with burns of the first, second and third degree. The victims are on ventilators.

On the fact of the incident, the investigators of the IC in Novosibirsk organized a pre-investigation check.
“The investigator of the territorial investigative body, within the framework of the check, is taking measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The causes and conditions of the incident are being established,” reports SUSK for the Novosibirsk region.

All schoolchildren in the Novosibirsk region are on vacation from October 30 to November 7.

The Prosecutor of the Central District of Novosibirsk organized an inspection in connection with an incident in Lyceum No. 12, where three workers received severe burns after falling into a pit with boiling water in the basement, the Novosibirsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports.

“The prosecutor’s office went to the scene to coordinate the actions of law enforcement agencies, organized an inspection of compliance with the rules and safety measures during work, as well as the requirements of labor protection and legislation in the field of housing and communal services,” the message says.

In addition, the supervisory authority will assess the actions of officials responsible for the maintenance of the network equipment of Lyceum No. 12.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the workers went down to the basement to eliminate the leak revealed during the monitoring of heating networks, but a concrete slab collapsed under them.

As reported, investigators of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation began their investigation into the incident.
