https://ria.ru/20211101/novosibirsk-1757144883.html
In Novosibirsk, three people fell into boiling water
In Novosibirsk, three people fell into boiling water – Russia news today
In Novosibirsk, three people fell into boiling water
Two employees of the Siberian Generation Company and a school locksmith fell into boiling water in the basement of Lyceum No. 12 on Monday, they are in intensive care, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-11-01T09: 05
2021-11-01T09: 05
2021-11-01T09: 21
incidents
Novosibirsk region
novosibirsk
investigative committee of russia (ck rf)
Siberian generating company
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/11/1750573498_63-0:3015:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5189767eca5fd97848aaa7d1f3a445.jpg
NOVOSIBIRSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Two employees of the Siberian generating company and a school locksmith on Monday fell into boiling water in the basement of Lyceum No. 12, they are in intensive care, a representative of the Novosibirsk branch of SGK told RIA Novosti. , conducted an examination of the heating unit inside the building. During the survey, the basement floor collapsed. Two employees of the SGK and a lyceum locksmith were injured. The injured were hospitalized. that men are in intensive care in serious condition with burns of the first, second and third degree. Investigators of the Investigative Committee in Novosibirsk organized a pre-investigation check on the fact of the incident. “The investigator of the territorial investigative body, as part of the check, is taking measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident. .All schoolchildren in the Novosibirsk region from October 30 to November 7 are on vacation. The Prosecutor of the Central District of Novosibirsk organized an inspection in connection with an incident in Lyceum No. 12, where three workers received severe burns after falling into a pit with boiling water in the basement, the Novosibirsk Region Prosecutor’s Office reports. . “The prosecutor’s office went to the scene to coordinate the actions of law enforcement agencies, organized an inspection of compliance with the rules and safety measures during work, as well as labor protection requirements and legislation in the field of housing and communal services,” the message says. The ministry will assess the actions of officials responsible for the maintenance of the on-network equipment of Lyceum No. 12. According to the prosecutor’s office, the workers went down to the basement to eliminate the leak revealed during the monitoring of heating networks, but a concrete slab collapsed under them. investigators of the RF IC.
https://ria.ru/20211028/mladenets-1756762069.html
https://ria.ru/20211028/kirov-1756729910.html
https://ria.ru/20211027/taldom-1756519554.html
Novosibirsk region
novosibirsk
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/11/1750573498_348-0:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3a464f78d284c293cef8e05557a207.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, novosibirsk region, novosibirsk, the investigative committee of russia (ck rf), siberian generating company
In Novosibirsk, three people fell into boiling water
“On the morning of November 1, employees of the heating network division of SGK, together with a mechanic from Lyceum No. 12 at 10 Serebrennikovskaya Street, examined the heating unit inside the building. During the survey, the basement floor collapsed. Two employees of SGK and a lyceum locksmith were injured. The injured were hospitalized. The causes of the incident are being established.” , – said the interlocutor of the agency.
October 28, 08:52 PM
Construction fences fell on a stroller with a baby in Moscow
In turn, in the Novosibirsk regional clinical hospital RIA Novosti reported that the men are in intensive care in serious condition with burns of the first, second and third degree. The victims are on ventilators.
All schoolchildren in the Novosibirsk region are on vacation from October 30 to November 7.
October 28, 05:55 PM
Schoolboy from Kirov was awarded for saving a friend who fell into a pit with boiling water
The Prosecutor of the Central District of Novosibirsk organized an inspection in connection with an incident in Lyceum No. 12, where three workers received severe burns after falling into a pit with boiling water in the basement, the Novosibirsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports.
“The prosecutor’s office went to the scene to coordinate the actions of law enforcement agencies, organized an inspection of compliance with the rules and safety measures during work, as well as the requirements of labor protection and legislation in the field of housing and communal services,” the message says.
In addition, the supervisory authority will assess the actions of officials responsible for the maintenance of the network equipment of Lyceum No. 12.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the workers went down to the basement to eliminate the leak revealed during the monitoring of heating networks, but a concrete slab collapsed under them.
October 27, 04:15 PM
In the suburbs, after the death of a baby from a fallen tree, a case was opened