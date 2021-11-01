In Russia, in September, the real size of pensions decreased

https://ria.ru/20211101/pensii-1757171340.html

Russians have dropped their pensions

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The real size of pensions of Russians in September fell by 1.8% in annual terms. This is reported in the report of Rosstat “The Socio-Economic Situation of Russia.” So, in January this figure increased by 0.4% compared to 2020, but in the next few months began to decline: in February it decreased by 0.1% , in March – by 0.2%, in April – by 0.1%, in May – by 0.5%, in June – by 1.0%, in July – by 0.9%, in August – by 1.0%, in September – by 1.8%. It is noted that the report did not take into account the lump sum payment of ten thousand rubles paid to pensioners in September according to the presidential decree. In turn, the nominal pension increased in September 2021 by 5.5% in annual terms and amounted to 15,847 rubles, while inflation reached 7.4%, which became a five-year record. will be able to receive double the amount of the insurance payment.

