In the Kuban, a case was opened on the desecration of the deceased after the delivery of the body to the administration – Incidents

KRASNODAR, November 1. / TASS /. The police in the Kuban opened a criminal case under the article on desecration of the bodies of the dead after in Timashevsk, in the department of the forensic medical examination bureau, an entrepreneur providing funeral services was denied the right to take the body to the morgue, and he delivered the body to the building of the district administration. This was reported to reporters in the press service of the prosecutor’s office of the Krasnodar Territory on Monday.

On October 31, a photo with the body of a deceased woman was published on local social networks, which was brought to the building of the regional administration of the Timashevsky district. The head of the Timashevsky district, Andrei Paliy, said that after the incident, questions arose about the work of the morgue and ritual agencies, the body of the deceased was eventually accepted.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office organized an inspection. It was previously established that the entrepreneur providing ritual services, having received full payment for them, on the basis of the district police officer’s referral, brought the body of the deceased woman to the morgue of the Timashevsky district to establish the cause of death, but they refused to accept the body, allegedly because of the day off. The next day, the entrepreneur, together with an assistant, brought the body of the deceased woman to the building of the Timashevsky district administration in the morning without the consent of her relatives.

“At present, based on the materials of the check carried out by the prosecutor’s office, the police authorities on the fact of the incident that occurred in Timashevsk with the body of the deceased, a criminal case has been initiated under part 1 of article 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation“ Abuse of the bodies of the dead. ”The progress and results of the investigation are put under control “, – said in the message of the prosecutor’s office of the Krasnodar Territory.

It is clarified that the prosecutor’s office also submitted a proposal to eliminate the causes and conditions of the incident to the head of the regional forensic medical examination bureau.