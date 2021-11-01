In the south of England, two trains collided in a tunnel | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The collision of two trains in the Fisherton tunnel, located between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire in the south of England, on Sunday, October 31, injured more than ten people.
According to the police press service, no one was killed as a result of the incident, but several people, including the driver of one of the trains, were taken to the hospital.
Rescuers are now working at the scene of the accident. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced an investigation. In turn, the police said that its officers will spend the entire night at the Fisherton tunnel, clarifying the circumstances of the incident.
According to one of the versions, one of the trains ran into a certain object on the tracks, after which it derailed, and the second train crashed into it from behind.
The railway company NetworkRail published a statement on Twitter, according to which it is a question of trains heading from Portsmouth to Bristol and from London to Honiton.
