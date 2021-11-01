In the south of England, two trains collided in a tunnel | News from Germany about Europe | DW

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
200

The collision of two trains in the Fisherton tunnel, located between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire in the south of England, on Sunday, October 31, injured more than ten people.

According to the police press service, no one was killed as a result of the incident, but several people, including the driver of one of the trains, were taken to the hospital.

Rescuers are now working at the scene of the accident. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced an investigation. In turn, the police said that its officers will spend the entire night at the Fisherton tunnel, clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

According to one of the versions, one of the trains ran into a certain object on the tracks, after which it derailed, and the second train crashed into it from behind.

The railway company NetworkRail published a statement on Twitter, according to which it is a question of trains heading from Portsmouth to Bristol and from London to Honiton.

See also:

  • ICE High Speed ​​Train

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    ICE – Intercity Express

    Every German is familiar with the abbreviation ICE. At least, this is confirmed by the railway concern Deutsche Bahn, according to which the recognition of this brand in Germany reaches 100 percent. The high-speed train, the name of which stands for Intercity Express, is the hallmark of German railway workers.

  • ICE 4

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    Fourth generation

    The new model of the ICE 4 train (pictured on the right, left – ICE 3) was presented in Berlin in December 2015. Trains of this generation began operating regular services in 2017. ICE 4 is 350 meters long and is designed to carry 830 people. In 2020, Deutsche Bahn operated 315 such trains of different generations.

  • High-speed train Sapsan

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    “Sapsan” in Russia

    In Russia, ICE under the name “Sapsan” connects Moscow with St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod. The trains built by Siemens have reduced travel time between the two capitals to 4 hours. Especially for the high-speed train, the railway tracks, crossings, switches, signaling and contact network were reconstructed along the entire route.

  • TEE Rheingold train (Rhine Gold).

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    Famous predecessor

    Trans Europe Express (TEE) was the standard for high-speed trains that operated between European countries from 1957 to 1987. The carriages in trains of this type were exclusively of the first class. The photo shows the legendary TEE “Rheingold” (“Rhine Gold”) train.

  • Rheingold train interior

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    Tourist attraction

    This is what the interior of the TEE Rheingold, a luxury train from the 1960s, looked like. In the photo – a club car with a bar. Railway fans still have the opportunity to get back to history and ride the original TEE train on special thematic tours organized by travel agencies.

  • One of the first fast diesel trains Flying Hamburger

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    Flying trains

    In the 1930s, the then railway company Deutsche Reichsbahn relied on diesel locomotives. Faster trains entered into competition with increasingly popular cars and airplanes. Since 1933, “flying trains” have become part of the regular service. They significantly reduced travel time between cities and became the forerunners of today’s ICE high-speed network.

  • The first Siemens high-speed locomotive

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    Great-grandfather ICE

    Already in 1903, the first attempts were made to create a high-speed train. The three-phase locomotive engine, built by Siemens, managed to accelerate the train to 210 km / h on the test track in Berlin. However, further development of high-speed trains continued only after the end of World War II.

  • TGV high speed train

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    International competition

    The fastest rail train is still the French TGV. It was launched back in 1981. A modification called TGV POS in 2007 managed to reach a speed of 574 km / h. However, the usual speed of the train does not yet exceed 320 km / h. TGV-based trains also operate in Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, Switzerland and Italy.

  • Japanese high-speed train Shinkansen

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    Pioneer of high-speed communication

    Even before France, Japan set its own speed record on the Shinkansen train: in 1964, for the opening of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the first train was launched, capable of speeds up to 210 km / h. Today the Shinkansens travel at a maximum regular speed of 320 km / h.

  • Hyperloop Transport System Project

    High-speed trains in Germany and the world

    Faster than planes

    The Hyperloop transport system project, where passenger capsules move on an air cushion in specially built pipelines, was presented in 2012 by the American businessman Elon Musk. Thanks to the vacuum inside the sealed pipes, the electrically powered capsules could reach speeds of up to 1225 km / h.

    Author: Klaus Ulrich, Maxim Filimonov


Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here