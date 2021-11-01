https://ria.ru/20211102/podlodka-1757305366.html

In the United States revealed the circumstances of the accident with a submarine in the South China Sea

In the United States revealed the circumstances of the accident with a submarine in the South China Sea

In the United States revealed the circumstances of the accident with a submarine in the South China Sea

Investigation into the incident with the atomic submarine of the US Navy USS Connecticut has ended: it showed that the object collided with the submarine RIA Novosti, 02.11.

WASHINGTON, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Investigation into the incident with the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine has ended: it has shown that the object that the submarine collided with in the waters of the South China Sea turned out to be a seamount. This was stated by 7th Fleet spokesman Hayley Sims. The military had previously reported that the incident occurred on October 2 with the attack submarine Connecticut, without affecting the nuclear power plant. Then 11 sailors were injured. As noted by Sims, the commander of the 7th Fleet of the US Navy will determine the order of subsequent actions. According to her, it is possible to bring the perpetrators to justice.

