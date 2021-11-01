In Tokyo, a man stabbed 17 train passengers and tried to set fire to a carriage | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

In Tokyo, 17 people were stabbed on a train by a lone attacker on Sunday, October 31st. It is reported that one of the victims – an elderly man – was seriously injured and is now in critical condition.

The police detained the assailant at the scene of the crime. The man is reported to be 24 years old. He was charged with attempted murder. At the time of publication of the DW material, nothing was reported about the attacker’s motives.

On the evening of October 31, Tokyo, like many other cities in the world, celebrates Halloween. Since there were many costumed passengers on the train, at first not all of them understood that a young man who entered the carriage with a knife would try to make a real attack. Soon, panic began in the carriage, people rushed scattering to the exit.

Attempt to set the train on fire

The attacker also sprayed flammable liquid in the carriage and tried to set fire to it. Dozens of police officers and several fire trucks arrived at the scene. Trains on the Keio line, where the incident occurred, were temporarily stopped.

Attacks on people on trains and at train stations have occurred in Japan before, albeit relatively rarely. In early August 2021, nine people were wounded as a result of a knife attack on train passengers in Tokyo. The offender then managed to escape, but later he voluntarily surrendered to the police.

Just a few days later, on August 25, on the opening day of the Paralympic Games, an attacker sprayed sulfuric acid in the face of a passenger at a Tokyo metro stop.

