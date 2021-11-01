In Tokyo, a man stabbed 17 train passengers and tried to set fire to a carriage | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

In Tokyo, 17 people were stabbed on a train by a lone attacker on Sunday, October 31st. It is reported that one of the victims – an elderly man – was seriously injured and is now in critical condition.
The police detained the assailant at the scene of the crime. The man is reported to be 24 years old. He was charged with attempted murder. At the time of publication of the DW material, nothing was reported about the attacker’s motives.
On the evening of October 31, Tokyo, like many other cities in the world, celebrates Halloween. Since there were many costumed passengers on the train, at first not all of them understood that a young man who entered the carriage with a knife would try to make a real attack. Soon, panic began in the carriage, people rushed scattering to the exit.
Attempt to set the train on fire
The attacker also sprayed flammable liquid in the carriage and tried to set fire to it. Dozens of police officers and several fire trucks arrived at the scene. Trains on the Keio line, where the incident occurred, were temporarily stopped.
Attacks on people on trains and at train stations have occurred in Japan before, albeit relatively rarely. In early August 2021, nine people were wounded as a result of a knife attack on train passengers in Tokyo. The offender then managed to escape, but later he voluntarily surrendered to the police.
Just a few days later, on August 25, on the opening day of the Paralympic Games, an attacker sprayed sulfuric acid in the face of a passenger at a Tokyo metro stop.
What happened?
On the evening of December 31, about 400-500 drunk people gathered in front of the main train station in Cologne. They behaved aggressively and threw firecrackers into the crowd. When their number increased to 1000 people, the police cleared the station square. In response, the men broke up into groups and began to attack the women. Shortly after midnight, the police began to receive reports of robberies and harassment.
Hundreds of women called the police
Hundreds of victims’ complaints have been filed with the Cologne police. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers were “men of Arab or North African appearance” between the ages of 18 and 35. This is confirmed by video and photo documents received by the police. Similar incidents occurred on the same night in Stuttgart, Hamburg and Dusseldorf.
A new level of organized crime
German Justice Minister Heiko Maas called the incident “a completely new level of organized crime.” Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière, in turn, said that the participation in the crimes of so many people of foreign origin is a “new phenomenon.” Maas, however, warned against “using crime to discredit all refugees.”
Belated media reaction
After the incident, the German media became the object of criticism. The first reports of the attacks appeared in local newspapers the next day, and only on the third in national newspapers and on major TV channels. As a result, the journalists were accused of hushing up the facts for the sake of political correctness. Public law channel ZDF has already admitted that it was a mistake to postpone the incident.
Extraordinary meeting
On January 5, representatives of the Cologne authorities and the police held a meeting of the crisis group. A special commission was created to investigate mass attacks, and measures to prevent such incidents were announced. Among them – an increase in the presence of the police and the strengthening of video surveillance in crowded places. However, some of the proposals did not find support in German society.
At arm’s length
For example, the mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker (Henriette Reker) advised the inhabitants of the city to “keep at arm’s length from strangers” in order to avoid harassment. The announcement sparked a wave of criticism and banter on social media. Twitter users, for example, wrote that, following the advice, they would not even be able to pay at the checkout or sit next to other passengers on the train.
Merkel calls for a tough response
After the meeting of the Cologne authorities and the police, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a telephone conversation with the mayor of the city. She expressed outrage at the “hideous attacks and sexual harassment” and demanded a “tough reaction from the rule of law.”
Rally in defense of women
On the evening of January 5, a demonstration against street violence took place near the Cologne Cathedral, in which, according to police, about 300 people took part. They advocated respectful treatment of women and the adoption of effective measures to protect residents of the city from such attacks.
Dissatisfaction with the police
Outrage at the work of the police, who initially said that New Year’s Eve passed calmly, was expressed not only by citizens, but also by the Minister of the Interior of Germany. As a result, the head of the Cologne department, Wolfgang Albers, admitted that the report drawn up on January 1 was not true. By January 7, 16 suspects have been identified, four of them have been identified, two have already been detained.
Author: Olga Mishchenko
